Church Point, which lost by one point to runner-up Sterlington in the second round last year, enters the playoffs with a hot hand.
The Bears (7-2), seeded sixth in Class 3A, have won seven straight after losses to Notre Dame and Southside.
"This group of kids started 0-2 and then put seven wins together in a row," said Church Point coach J.C. Arceneaux, whose team hosts No. 27 KIPP Renaissance (5-4) in the opening round Friday.
"Our kids felt counted out and that they haven't gotten a lot of respect. They want to continue playing, so we'll see if we can string five more wins together."
The Bears are tough between the tackles with fullback Rodney Dupuis leading the charge.
"If Rodney was 6-foot, I'd have every college in the country banging down the door to recruit him," Arceneaux said. "Most feel that he's undersized at 5-6, 220 pounds, but he possesses all three skills: vision, the ability to run away from people and the ability to run over people."
Through Week 9, Dupuis was seventh among the area's leading rushers with 1,127 yards and 12 touchdowns.
"He's very talented," Arceneaux said. "You don't cross the 5,500-yard career rushing mark unless you're a quality back. It's nice to know you have a go-to guy that you're comfortable giving the ball to in both short-yardage and third-and-long."
In the preseason, Arceneaux planned to use both Brandt Boone and Dylan Stelly at quarterback, but an injury to Stelly resulted in Boone becoming the full-time starter.
"Brandt has done a great job running the offense," Arceneaux said. "He's made great throws at key points."
Although Stelly isn't playing offense, he bounced back from a shoulder injury to make a significant impact on a defense that's allowed less than 14 points per game during the Bears' win streak.
"After the injury, we moved Stelly from outside linebacker to inside," Arceneaux said. "He's been the biggest surprise on defense. Also, last week was the first time our nose guard (Tony Gibson) has been able to play with both hands.
"Tony was all-state as a sophomore. He missed five games with a broken hand and then had a big club on his hand the past four weeks. Tony takes control of the middle of the defense and allows our linebackers free range because he draws double teams."
Arceneaux said KIPP Renaissance has played a tough schedule.
"They're a typical team coming out of New Orleans," he said. "Belle Chasse was 9-1 before they had to forfeit some games, and KIPP played them 14-3. They also gave McDonogh 35, which is the No. 6 seed, a tough game in the first half."
Bossier to test Kaplan
No. 15 Kaplan, which has reached the semifinals three straight years, takes on visiting No. 18 Bossier (7-3) in another 3A playoff game Friday.
The Pirates have won four consecutive games, but coach Stephen "Tank" Lotief wasn't entirely pleased with his team's performance in last week's 47-40 win over 2A Lake Arthur.
"Our offensive line was good," Lotief said. "That gave our running backs a field day, but our defense took the week off after they had been playing well.
"Overall on special teams, we were a lot better, but we still gave up a big kick return. We didn't stop anybody, and they didn't stop us. It was a track meet."
Lotief, who is concerned with what he described as a "lackluster effort" at recent practices, is also wary of Bossier, which features one of the state's top recruits in Decamerion Richardson.
A 6-2, 175-pound senior, Richardson is ranked as the No. 21 player in the state by 247Sports.
Projected as a cornerback in college, Richardson entered last week's games ranked first in the Shreveport-Bossier City area with 1,049 yards rushing on 123 carries.
"They have some players," Lotief said of the Bearkats. "They would have won our district for sure. Their skill players are very nice. They run a lot of speed sweeps and outside runs, and then they'll give it to their fullback who will pop it up the middle."
Bossier has another 1,000-yard rusher in James Davis, who has combined with Richardson for 25 touchdowns.
Kaplan will counter with Nathan Sistrunk and Drake Lejeune, who combined for 258 yards rushing and four touchdowns last week.
SMSH embracing role
After entering the 2018 playoffs with a 10-0 record and reaching the Class 4A quarterfinals, St. Martinville is in an underdog role in the 3A bracket.
The No. 21 Tigers (5-5) make the long trip to Farmerville to challenge No. 12 Union Parish (6-4) on Friday.
"They're a solid team that had been ranked highly but lost to some 5A ball clubs," St. Martinville coach Vincent DeRouen said of the Farmers.
"On film, they jump out at you because they're athletic and huge up front offensively. They like to pound the ball."
Union's losses were to 5A playoff teams Airline and Ouachita Parish and district rivals Sterlington (No. 2 seed in 3A) and Carroll (No. 10).
"We've been there before as underdogs," DeRouen said. "It's football. I don't think the seeds count as much as the matchups. Union is almost a mirror image of us on offense. They like to run the counter treys and the whams.
"They're just so big up front. We'll have to tackle well because their quarterback (Trent Ginn) runs really well."
Jess Curtis, coach at Class 2A No. 2 seed Many, talked about his team's 34-18 loss to Union in Week 1.
"Union has always been an I-formation team that came downhill at you," Curtis said. "This year, they've gone to the spread more because they have more athletes, but they still have the same smash-mouth tendencies.
"Their offense revolves around their quarterback, who is a coach's son. He's a Tim Tebow-like guy with a linebacker mentality who makes them go. He's the heartbeat of their team. We've played them five or six years and every game is a slugfest."
Last week, St. Martinville rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to win 37-32 at Crowley.
Sophomore quarterback Tanner Harrison ran for 160 yards and threw for 103 with three touchdowns.
Senior Bailey Mitchell, who recently returned to action following an injury suffered during the 2018 season, ran for two touchdowns against the Gents.
Despite missing several weeks, Mitchell has totaled 57 stops, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two sacks.
"Tanner continues to improve," DeRouen said. "He had a little thigh bruise towards the end of the game so we took him out. He did a good job of protecting the ball, and B.J. Wiltz also did some dynamic things. Bailey ran the ball well and played well defensively"