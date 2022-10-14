SCOTT — The final score Friday may reflect a 35-14 win for John Curtis over Acadiana, but that is not indicative of just how close the game was.
In fact, Acadiana had its share of chances to tie and win the game in the second half — especially after Keven Williams took the opening play of the second half 70 yards for a touchdown to cut the Patriots' lead to 14-7.
But John Curtis responded with a touchdown drive of its own and never allowed the Wreckin’ Rams to seize momentum. John Curtis coach Jeff Curtis said his team relished in the opportunity to beat a perennial powerhouse in a hostile environment.
“We haven't had a lot of opportunities to go into someone’s backyard and play a game like this” Curtis said. “We were happy to get into this type of environment and our kids were excited. Our defense limited (Acadiana) except for that one big play and our offense ate up the clock and made the big plays when we needed it.”
Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said he knows the Rams let some opportunities slip away. The Rams cut the Patriots lead to seven points twice, but both times John Curtis responded with touchdowns to bring the lead back to 14.
“We had our chances, but against a team like that, you have to take advantage of those chances,” McCullough said. “We dropped some option pitches, we missed some open receivers; you have to make those plays. Those are certainly things we will clean up and play we’ll make in the future.”
Curtis said the first Patriots possession in the second half was going to be the key to the game and he was correct. Curtis said his team’s touchdown response to the 70-yard Acadiana touchdown from Williams was indeed the difference in the game.
”We knew if they scored on their opening possession in the second half, they’d be in striking distance,” Curtis said. “If they don’t, we’d have a chance to put the game away. Sure enough, they scored and we got a nice drive coming back and answering them. It completely turned the momentum by eating some clock and getting it back in our favor.”
McCullough admitted that the Rams played poorly in the first half when Acadiana was down 14-0. He said he was more pleased with his team’s execution in the second half, which allowed the Rams a chance to get back into the game.
“We had a few shots when we cut the lead to 7 and (John Curtis) just made some really nice plays,” McCullough said. “Both times we cut the game to 7, they had to make plays on fourth down to get it back to 14. We had some openings against a good football team and when you don’t capitalize on those openings, you won’t beat a team like John Curtis.”
Both John Curtis and Acadiana have state championship aspirations in Division II. Curtis said he knows the Patriots could see Acadiana once the postseason begins, but he said they have no time to rest as they have St. Augustine next on the schedule.
“That’s a physical football team and a team that will make a deep run in the playoffs,” Curtis said. “They match up well against most teams. This is a big win for us but we have to turn the page because we got St. Aug next week and they won’t care about this win against Acadiana when we play them.”
McCullough said of course he would have liked to get a win Friday, but the Rams goals are not out of reach due to the game’s outcome. He said the Rams must turn their attention to a much improved Southside team who will bring their undefeated district record into Bill Dotson Stadium next week.
“We have two big goals: we want to win a district championship and get into the playoffs with a chance to win a state championship,” McCullough said. “Those goals don’t change from the outcome of this game. You want to win every game you play, but this game is going to make us better.
“We have a good team in Southside next week and they’ll be looking to accomplish their goals as well. We have to prepare for them well this week and if we do, we’ll give ourselves a chance to win.”