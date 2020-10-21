Both coaches still have losses on their minds.

One freely admits it. The other, not as much.

For Westgate coach Ryan Antoine, a road upset of the high-flying St. Thomas More Cougars in Friday’s 7 p.m. District 5-4A showdown at Cougar Stadium would ease the lingering pain of his Tigers’ 27-25 season-opening loss to crosstown rival New Iberia.

“It’s been alright,” Antoine said. “I’m still kind of frustrated from dropping the first week game. We kind of feel like we didn’t execute and kind of missed out on a couple of things. We’ve been able to come back and play two good games since then.”

St. Thomas More coach Jim Hightower, meanwhile, is hoping his undefeated Cougars can gain a measure of redemption for the second straight week against Westgate.

Last week, his Cougars ended a five-year losing streak to Catholic High of Baton Rouge in dramatic fashion, 39-38.

Moving to 4-0 Friday would mean revenge of last year’s 24-21 road loss to Westgate.

“I guess so a little bit,” Hightower said. “I’m not going to say we haven’t mentioned it at all, but I wouldn’t say it’s a real big part of our motivation. Normally, we’d be in week six by now, but we’re still in week four. It’s still so early in the season. We’re still really trying to figure out who we are in so many areas.”

Point well taken, but the rest of the state sure hopes his Cougars don’t improve much more.

The hyped quarterback-receiver connection of Walker Howard to Jack Bech has been even better than expected.

“He definitely looks better,” Antoine said of Bech, who already has 434 yards and five touchdowns on 17 catches. “He’s so physical. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a receiver that physical playing ball ever. Those are the things that you can’t simulate. We’re going to have to do a good job of playing tough.”

Bech suffered a first-half injury in last year’s win over STM. Westgate applied relentless pressure on STM quarterback Caleb Holstein in the upset win.

+3 St. Thomas More, Walker Howard use big plays to prevail 39-38 over Catholic There was a feeling of déjà vu when Catholic High kicker Kylan Dupre trotted on the final with 32 seconds remaining. A year earlier, a Dupre f…

“Last year, their quarterback was more of a stand-in-the-pocket type guy,” Antoine said. “This year, they’re quarterback’s a little more elusive. He’s quicker and also more athletic. He can make plays with his feet.

Howard has eclipsed 1,000 yards already on 53-of-84 passing with 14 touchdowns.

“We just have to know our times when we want to take those chances,” Antoine said of rushing Howard. “Look at the game plan and when we want to do it, guys have to get there, because if you don’t, he’ll make you pay.”

As talented as the Cougars are, don't expect Westgate to play scared.

"We feel like our guys can play against anyone, so it’s not like we’re going to go out there and shy away from contact or do something out of the ordinary," Antoine said. "Our guys want to play football too. Our guys want to go out there and have fun too. Whatever happens after that is going to happen. He (Bech) is going to make his plays, but we’re expecting our guys to make plays as well."

Another big difference is Westgate’s Kayshon Boutte is now at LSU.

“We know they have a good team,” Their coaches are doing a good job with them. They absolutely still have a lot of talent. Sure they lost an outstanding player, but they still plenty of kids with speed and athletic ability.”

One is sophomore Dedrick Latulas, who had two punt returns for scores in last week’s 43-7 win over Denham Springs.

“He’s just a sophomore and didn’t play last year,” Antoine said. “He’s a guy that’s kind of emerged for us and we’re expecting great things from him in the years to come as well.”

Westgate quarterback Brennan Landry has thrown for 312 yards on 43 attempts with six touchdowns.

+5 Westgate blitzes Denham Springs 43-7, drops Yellow Jackets to 0-3 DENHAM SPRINGS — Brennan Landry threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Westgate pulled away from Denham Springs for a 43-7 win Thursd…

“We still feel like we can spread the field out and we’ve got guys that can win one-on-one battles when put in space,” Antoine said. “Those guys can win one-on-one battles and score anytime they touch the ball. We’ve got to find a matchup and take our shots.”

Hightower said there was plenty of credit to go around of his Cougars last week.

“We made plays when we needed to,” he said. “Our offense and defense took turns stepping up at different times when we really needed them to. Our defense played a lot better in the second half.

“There was only one turnover in the game and it could have cost us, but the defense was able to bail us out on that one. That was huge.”