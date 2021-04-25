The LHSAA baseball playoffs begin Monday with several Acadiana area schools grabbing high seeds.
No. 11 Acadiana (18-11) will host No. 22 West Ouachita (19-15) in a Class 5A first-round playoff game.
"I know they'll be a good baseball team," Acadiana coach Clay Courtier said. "They have 19 wins. We played them last year in the last game before the season got shut down.
"They put it on us pretty good. It's a tough first-round draw, but we're glad to be at home. We'll have to play well."
The Wreckin' Rams finished 7-7 in District 3-5A, which qualified all seven programs for the postseason.
"No doubt, our district prepares us for the playoffs, Courtier said. "Every team in the district is competitive. With the pitching we face and the situations we're put into every game, it's almost like they're all playoff games."
Parker Gwynn (.356) and Cardell Thibodeaux (.340) lead the Wreckin' Rams at the plate. Both have nine doubles.
"On the mound we're been pretty solid," Courtier said. "R.J. Davis is 6-1. Justin Brice has pitched well and had some bad luck, and Aaron Lanerie has pitched well. Our pitching has really been good throughout the year."
In Class 4A, No. 3 North Vermilion tuned up for the playoffs with five games last week.
"We lost the last one to Breaux Bridge, but we're playing pretty well," North Vermilion coach Jeremy Trahan said. "We came out pretty good in that stretch versus some good teams."
Trahan hasn't decided which pitcher will start vs. No. 30 Huntington (8-16) in the first round Monday.
"We're going to talk about it at practice (Sunday)," he said. "John Touchet is 7-0 with an 0.61 ERA. Tyson LeBlanc is 5-1 with a 1.53 ERA and Allen Johnson is 4-1 with a 1.98 ERA."
LeBlanc (.516, 44 RBIs, three homers) leads the Patriots at the plate. Lane Patin (.448, 29 stolen bases), Camden Breaux (.398, 40 SB), Dale Martin (.387, 6 HRs) and Touchet (.360, 5 HRs) are all swinging the bat well.
Despite losing its top two pitchers to injury, Teurlings Catholic (16-14) earned the No. 5 seed in Division II.
The Rebels, who will host No. 12 Lusher Charter in an opening round best-of-three series, had won five straight before a 12-1 loss to Catholic-BR on Saturday.
"We didn't show up ready to play," Teurlings coach Brooks Badeaux said. "We had some momentum going into that one but gave up nine runs in the first inning (Saturday)."
With pitchers Reid Godchaux and Cale Comeaux sidelined by injury, the Rebels have relied on Ryan Richard, Ben Tate and Kyle Breaux on the mound.
"We've had some busted up pitching after our top two arms went out," Badeaux said. "Ryan is going to go out and compete.
"He lays it all on the line and has been really big for us at pitcher and shortstop. He has had some arm trouble, and we didn't use him the last two weeks. We're going to need him in the playoffs."
Badeaux said that Tate, a Tulane signee, has been hitting well.
Division III No. 1 Notre Dame received a first-round bye and will host the No. 8 Pope John Paul II-No. 9 Menard winner May 5.
"I don't like the way the system is set up with a two-week layoff," Notre Dame coach Chris Stevens said. "We're trying to find out if we can play some exhibition games Tuesday and Saturday."
Stevens said the Pioneers (23-6) rely on pitching, defense and timely hitting.
"We haven't always hit," he said. "We've been consistent with our pitching and defense."
Will Vice (8-1, 1.94 ERA) and Dom Thibodeaux (4-2, 2.55) anchor the staff, which also includes Sebastian Roche (3-0, 1.68) and Evan LeBlanc (5-1, 3.07).
Thibodeaux, who plays first base when he's not pitching, is hitting .446 with seven doubles and four triples. Catcher Karson Broussard (.409, 18 RBIs) is also having a big season.
"Our right fielder, Parker Seilhan, is having the best season in school history with a .374 average, 14 doubles, eight triples and two home runs," Stevens said. "He has 37 hits and 24 of those are for extra bases."
Division III No. 3 Lafayette Christian (25-4) will host No. 14 Cristo Rey (1-7) in a best-of-three opening round series.
"I think we're finally hitting our stride," LCA coach Greg Fontenot said. "Our pitching and defense have been there all year. Now we're also swinging the bats well."
Junior center fielder Brylan Green leads the Knights with a .438 average. Green has stolen 30 bases in 30 attempts.
Second baseman Daegan Mitchell and freshman shortstop Cade Welch are also excelling at the plate for LCA, which uses the one-two punch of Myles Justin (4-2, 1.83 ERA, 53 strikeouts in 34 innings) and Hunter Lail (7-1) at pitcher.