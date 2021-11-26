The Notre Dame Pioneers fought until the end on Friday against the St. Charles Comets after falling behind early, but their comeback wasn’t enough for them to overcome the Comets’ tough defense.
The Pios were hosting the Comets with a trip to the Division III state championship game on the line, and while the Pios hung throughout the night and had a shot to win it at the end with quarterback Nick Swacker leading a potential game-winning drive, the Comets were able to hold them off 17-13.
The Pios were down to a fourth-and-long on their final drive that saw Swacker step up and convert the first down, but he would be intercepted on the next pass with less than a minute to go, which allowed the Comets to kneel out the clock.
“We were trying to find something that could go,” Pios coach Lewis Cook said. “The kids settled down, and we were able to come out in the second half and settle in a little bit and were able to block them (St. Charles). We knew we had work off the edge because they were stunting a lot inside, it’s hard to block them.”
The Pios weren’t able to get much going early on offense other than a trick play which allowed Swacker to complete an 80-yard bomb to Zack Lamm to set up their first touchdown, which tied things up at 7 after being in an early 7-0 hole.
“He (Swacker) missed some throws, but he’s getting pummeled back there,” Cook said. “They (St. Charles) threw him around all night long, but he kept getting back up and fighting, made a heck of a throw and Zack (Lamm) made a heck of a catch on the big play. We tried to go to it a couple of times again, but just couldn't quite get it done. That’s how it goes. We took our shots.”
The Comets were able to take the lead back in the second quarter and led the rest of the way, as the Pios put together a strong drive in the third quarter but were unable to convert the extra point to tie things up.
“We played well in spots,” Cook said. “There were a few plays that we made to set us up, but didn’t make plays to keep it going. We didn’t get it done, that’s the bottom line. We had chances. I was proud of the guys because we got dominated in the first half. Their defense dominated our offense, but in the second half we found some things that worked for us on offense, and they did a good job executing.”
The Comets drove down enough for a field goal in the fourth, and that was all they would need as Swacker’s comeback attempt didn’t have enough at the end.
“There’s about three plays that we make, it might be a different story, but it’s always about ifs,” Cook said. “If you’re saying ‘if,’ you probably lost the game. The guys had a great year, we just fell one game short.”
The Pios finish the season with an overall record of 9-3 with a strong senior class that battled through injuries.
“I’m proud of them,” Cook said. “You’d like to play another week, but it wasn’t in the cards. We’re banged up. At the beginning of the year if you would’ve said we would’ve played this bunch like that tonight with what we went into the season with, they got a lot better. We really improved a lot during the year.
“The offensive line, the poor kids fought their tails off. They weren’t big and none of the kids played before this year. Proud of the job they did. Defensively they kept us in it all year long. They gave us a chance to win the game tonight, we just couldn’t quite get it done.”
The Comets will be taking on Lafayette Christian next Saturday at Yulman Stadium in what will be a rematch of last season’s Division III state title game.