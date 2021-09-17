ACA.teurcomfoot011.091221.jpg

The Rebels' Bradford Cain (12) breaks away from the Spartans' Andrew Mai (24) after a big catch as Comeaux High Football Hosts the Teurlings Rebels on Friday, September 10, 2021, in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. 

Thursday’s Games

West St. Mary 48, Northside 35

Next - Northside hosts Abbeville on Friday.

Friday’s Games

Lafayette Christian at Acadiana

Next - Lafayette Christian at St. Helena on Friday, Acadiana hosts Sulphur on Friday.

Lafayette at Carencro

Next - Lafayette at Comeaux on Friday, Carencro hosts Ruston on Friday.

Comeaux at Notre Dame

Next - Comeaux hosts Lafayette on Friday, Notre Dame at Teurlings on Friday.

Southside at Opelousas

Next - Southside hosts Barbe on Thursday, Opelousas at St. Amant on Friday.

New Iberia at Westgate

Next - New Iberia at Sam Houston on Friday, Westgate hosts St. Martinville on Friday.

Crowley at Iota

Next - Crowley hosts Cecilia on Friday, Iota at Jennings on Thursday.

Mamou at Beau Chene

Next - Beau Chene at Grant on Friday.

Church Point at Rayne

Next - Church Point hosts Marksville on Friday, Rayne at Kaplan on Friday.

Eunice at Avoyelles

Next - Eunice hosts Northwest on Friday.

North Vermilion at Ascension Episcopal

Next - North Vermilion at Erath on Friday, Ascension Episcopal at Jeanerette on Friday.

Plaquemine at St. Thomas More

Next - St. Thomas More at Neville on Friday.

Barbe at Teurlings

 

Next - Teurlings hosts Notre Dame on Friday

Denham Springs at Cecilia 

Next - Cecilia at Crowley on Friday.

Kaplan at Northwest

Next - Kaplan hosts Rayne on Friday, Northwest at Eunice on Friday.

Vermilion Catholic at Abbeville

Next - Vermilion Catholic hosts Ascension Catholic on Friday, Abbeville at Northside on Friday.

St. Louis at Erath

 

Next - Erath hosts North Vermilion on Friday.

Opelousas Catholic at Port Barre

Next - Opelousas Catholic at Vinton on Friday, Port Barre at Mamou on Friday.

Catholic-NI at St. Paul’s

Next - Catholic-NI at Delcambre on Thursday.

Delcambre at Gueydan

Next - Delcambre hosts Catholic-NI on Thursday.

Kinder at Loreauville

Next - Loreauville at Franklin on Friday.

Tara at St. Edmund

Next - St. Edmund at Evangel on Friday.

Hanson at Westminster

Next - Westminster at Ascension Christian on Friday.

Highland Baptist at St. John

Next - Highland Baptist hosts Beekman Charter on Friday.

St. Martinville def. Breaux Bridge (f)

View comments