Opelousas Catholic baseball coach Justin Boyd can’t wait for one big swing with this year’s Vikings team.
To be sure, Boyd has players who can swing the bat just fine. He just doesn’t have the guys that can put the ball in the gap or over the fence regularly.
So that means he has to be proactive when baserunners get on. Two singles aren’t going to score a run on their own, so he needs to put runners in scoring position through small ball and aggressiveness on the basepaths.
“We don’t have one guy that’s going to beat everybody by himself,” Boyd said. “So we’ve got to kind of do a lot of little things from 9, 10, 11 different people to be able to have a chance to win. In the past, I’ve had some — I wouldn’t say better hitters — but bigger hitters where we’d hit the ball over the fence. We don’t have the type of kids to do that this year, so we’ve had to bunt a little bit more, run a little bit more, hit-and-run, different things like that this year.
“We’ve still got good hitters,” he added, “just not the doubles and triples and home runs like we’ve had in the past.”
Even without the long ball, run production hasn’t been an issue for the Vikings in the Division IV playoffs. In series sweeps of Westminster Christian and Ascension Christian, OC has scored 41 runs, including run-ruling both teams once.
The series win against the Lions sends the Vikings to the state tournament at McMurry Park in Sulphur for the third time in four years. OC will play second-seeded Ascension Catholic in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Wednesday on Field 41.
OC last won a state baseball championship in 1970, when the school was known as the Academy of the Immaculate Conception. AIC won back-to-back titles in 1969 and 1970 and lost in the state final in 1971. The school then changed its name in 1972. Boyd’s dad, Willy, was a pitcher on the all three of those AIC clubs that reached finals.
Perhaps Willy is happy to see the way his son’s team has pitch lately, as a pair of pitchers with the same first name have turned it up a notch in the postseason — Cameron Gauthier and Cameron Lee.
“I think we’re getting really good starting pitching right now,” Justin said. “I started the same two guys for both games each time. They’ve thrown well all year, but they’ve kind of picked up their game in the playoffs.
"We played better defense, I thought, for the most part. We had one little slip-up inning against Ascension Christian and allowed some runs with some bad defense. But other than that, I think we’ve made some really good plays to get ourselves out of innings.
Gauthier is still unbeaten on the year, but he wasn’t as sharp in his outings entering the playoffs. But the junior right-hander rediscovered his curveball command in the postseason. In the first game against Ascension Christian, he struck out 14.
“I think we play really well behind him,” Boyd said of Gauthier. “Everybody’s into the game. He’s throwing strikes and keeping everybody involved. I think he struck out 14 Friday out of the 18 outs. You don’t really have to play too good of defense for that. We threw one out at the plate, so we only had to make three outs on balls in play.”
Lee doesn’t throw as hard as Gauthier and relies more on his breaking pitches, but Boyd said the senior is a strong competitor.
“He actually plays left field for us when the other one is pitching,” Boyd said of Lee. “He’s throwing well too. When you play defense behind anybody really, anybody can throw well actually.”