Kevan Williams, Acadiana
Williams was one of several Wreckin’ Rams players to enjoy a big night against St. Amant. Williams rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries en route to leading Acadiana to a 56-23 victory on Friday.
Alex Soileau, Cecilia
Soileau has shown the ability during the season to beat teams with his arm, but on Friday he proved most effective with his legs. Soileau, who completed 8-of-18 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries as the Bulldogs defeated Lakeshore 44-37.
Steven Blanco, St. Martinville
Blanco was unstoppable in the Tigers’ Class 3A regional playoff game against Iota. Blanco finished the game with 247 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries en route to leading the Tigers to a 62-28 victory over the Bulldogs.
Ty Lee, Lafayette Christian
Lafayette Christian’s turned in its most dominant defensive performance of the year, Friday and Lee played an essential role. Lee, a sophomore cornerback, recorded the first two interceptions of his career against Ascension Episcopal en route to leading the Knights to a 33-10 win over the Blue Gators.
Kyler Deculus, Church Point
The Bears have been stifling opposing offenses the entire season and Deculus has been a major reason why. In the Bears' 35-0 win over Donaldsonville, Deculus finished with eight tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.