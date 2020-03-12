LAKE CHARLES — Tensas coach Charlie Williams had a specific plan in mind vs. top-ranked North Central heading into Thursday's Class 1A semifinal.
Contain Nikembe Johnson and Derrick Tezeno.
If the No. 4 seeded-Panthers could do that, Williams said he felt that his team had a shot at upsetting the Hurricanes.
It was North Central sophomore guard Reginald Stoner Jr., however, who led the way as the Hurricanes advanced to the championship with a 68-48 win at Burton Coliseum
"They have a very talented team," Williams said. "We focused on stopping Johnson and Tezeno, but Stoner is the one who killed us.
"He played great defense. made his floaters and made all three of his free throws.'
Stoner scored 29 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and collected eight steals for the Hurricanes, who will attempt to repeat as state champions vs. the winner of No. 2 Grand Lake and No. 3 Lincoln Prep on Saturday.
"We thought that we matched up with them real well, but apparently we didn't," Williams said.
"Our bread and butter defense didn't work for us. We played man-to-man all year. For some reason, we slipped today."
Indeed, it was North Central that used a smothering defense to force 29 turnovers with 18 steals.
Tezeno made 7-of-10 field goal attempts, sank 5-of-6 free throws and finished with 20 points, six rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists.
"We attacked the rim early," said Tezeno, who stuffed several highlight reel-quality dunks.
"It doesn't much to motivate us. We use anything we can to try and build that fire under us, and then we go from there."
Stoner scored 12 points in the first quarter with four steals and four rebounds as the Hurricanes (26-7) sprinted to a 20-9 lead.
"We planned to attack them and get the turnovers," North Central coach Jacob Thierry said. " Fortunately, Reginald was that guy who really attacked. Any time we can get that many turnovers, you're definitely looking at a win for us.
"We play transition basketball. If we can get that turnover, everybody knows we're going to come down the court and get an easy bucket. That's how we play."
Stoner and Tezeno are cousins who have been playing together since they were toddlers.
"It's who they are," Thierry said. "It's in their nature and in their blood. They do this day in and day out. They're been playing together pretty much their entire life. The whole team is behind them, and they know they have to come out and do what they have to do.
"Everything that you're seeing right now is piggybacking off of last year. We lost one senior last year. Everybody else is back and hungry for another championship. They know what it takes to get here, and they know what it takes to win here."
Tezeno said the Canes have been preparing for either Grand Lake or Lincoln Prep for months.
"We're looking to whichever team wins in the other semifinal," the junior said. "We'll game plan from then. We've had film for three months on each of those teams. We'll be prepared for anything that comes our way."
Thierry said that his team is laser-focused on getting a second consecutive 1A crown.
We've been conditioning for this all season," he said. "We feel the boys are ready. We're going to get back at it tomorrow with a light practice.
"I do believe another state championship is coming home with us. It's these guys' time."
Tensas (27-10) got 17 points from Devion Wason. Treshaun Wiggins added 11 points and Jermarkus Johnson contributed 10.