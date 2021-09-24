ACA.lafjamboree022.082721.jpg

Notre Dame quarterback Nicholas Swacker (2), shown here in last week's jamboree loss to Acadiana, had a big opening day to lead the Pios to a 26-14 win over Southside on Thursday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. 

Thursday’s Games

Westgate 39, St. Martinville 21

Next - St. Martinville hosts Carencro on Friday, Westgate at Lake Charles College Prep on Friday.

RECAP - Jordan Doucet’s big night at quarterback leads Westgate to victory over St. Martinville

Southside 42, Barbe 35

Next - Southside at Acadiana on Friday.

RECAP - Southside secures thrilling 3-5A opening win over Barbe

Delcambre 21, Catholic-NI 14 OT

Next - Catholic-NI at Ascension Episcopal on Friday, Delcambre at Franklin on Friday.

RECAP - Delcambre delivers historic upset win over Catholic High

Ascension Episcopal 44, Jeanerette 0

Next - Ascension Episcopal hosts Catholic-NI on Friday.

Friday’s Games

Sulphur at Acadiana

Next - Acadiana hosts Southside on Friday.

Lafayette at Comeaux

Next - Lafayette at Sulphur on Friday, Comeaux at Sam Houston on Friday. 

New Iberia at Sam Houston

Next - New Iberia hosts Barbe on Friday.

Northwest at Eunice

Next - Northwest hosts Kinder on Friday, Eunice at Church Point on Friday.

Rayne at Kaplan

Next - Rayne hosts Crowley on Friday, Kaplan at Loreauville on Thursday.

St. Thomas More at Neville

Next - St. Thomas More hosts Ruston on Friday

Carencro at Ruston

Next - Carencro at St. Martinville on Friday.

Notre Dame at Teurlings

Next - Notre Dame at Cecilia on Friday, Teurlings at Breaux Bridge on Friday.

Abbeville at Northside

Next - Abbeville at Opelousas on Friday, Northside hosts Peabody on Friday. 

Vandebilt at Breaux Bridge

Next - Breaux Bridge hosts Teurlings on Friday.

Cecilia at Crowley

Next - Cecilia hosts Notre Dame on Friday, Crowley at Rayne on Friday.

Beau Chene at Grant

Next - Beau Chene hosts Ville Platte on Friday.

Opelousas at St. Amant

Next - Opelousas hosts Abbeville on Friday.

Marksville at Church Point

Next - Church Point hosts Eunice on Friday.

Lafayette Christian at St. Helena

Next - Lafayette Christian hosts Catholic-BR on Friday.

North Vermilion at Erath

Next - North Vermilion hosts iota on Friday, Erath at Vermilion Catholic on Friday.

Port Barre at Mamou

Next - Port Barre at Oakdale on Friday.

Loreauville at Franklin

Next - Loreauville hosts Kaplan on Thursday.

Iota at Jennings

Next - Iota at North Vermilion on Friday.

Opelousas Catholic at Vinton

Next - Opelousas Catholic at Menard on Friday.

St. Edmund at Evangel

Next - St. Edmund hosts Livonia on Friday.

Westminster at Ascension Christian

Next - Westminster hosts Highland Baptist on Friday.

Beekman Charter at Highland

 

Next - Highland Baptist at Westminster on Friday.

Ascension Catholic at Vermilion Catholic

Next - Vermilion Catholic hosts Erath on Friday.

