An irresistible force. An immovable object.
Those two will collide Friday when No. 5 St. Thomas More travels to Thibodaux to challenge No. 1 E.D. White in a Division II semifinals playoff game.
The "irresistible force" is the STM offense, led by senior quarterback Walker Howard. Since his return from an injury in Week 10, the five-star LSU commitment has passed for 999 yards with 12 TDs and only one interception while leading the Cougars to three straight wins.
In his first game back, Howard threw for 509 yards with six TDs in a 62-60 win over East Saint John. For the year, Howard has thrown for 2,394 yards with 25 TDs and three interceptions.
"That didn't surprise me because Walker is very consistent with his accuracy," Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said of Howard's first game back after he missed four weeks with a fractured fibula.
"From a running standpoint, he has been able to get his legs underneath him a little more each week."
There was speculation that Howard wouldn't return from his injury, but the STM coaches knew that their star quarterback was not going to miss out on his chance to lead the Cougars to a third consecutive state title.
It was similar to LSU receiver Jack Bech's decision to play basketball last year. While some highly-touted football commitments and early signees sat out the hoops season, Bech opted to help the Cougars secure another basketball state championship.
"It's a testament to the culture here," Savoie said of Howard and Bech's decisions. "STM is bigger than individuals. We've had guys go on to the next level who tell the kids to cherish their high school years because it will never be like that again.
"For our kids, it's not in their DNA to sit out like that. When Walker was hurt, he said, 'Those are my guys. It's killing me that I'm not out there with them.'"
"I knew if Walker was able and capable, he'd be there for us because he's such a competitor," Cougars coach Jim Hightower said. "Cougar Football is important to Walker. We're super happy to have him back. He is the team leader, and the kids rally around him."
The Cougars (8-4) spread the ball around to a large group of skill players, including receivers Christian McNees (42-801, four TDs), Jack Hines (56-846, 12 TDs), Jackson Guerin (27-403, three TDs), Barron Sawyer (27-308, six TDs) and Hayes Moncla (19-295, four TDs).
The STM rushing attack, which produced two 100-yard rushers in last week's 63-35 win at No. 4 Liberty Magnet, is paced by Charlies Payton (107-777, 11 TDs) Jack Stefanski (113-571, six TDs) and Hutch Swilley (66-455, 11 TDs).
The "immovable object" is the E.D. White defense. The first-string defense for the 9-0 Cardinals didn't allow a touchdown until the sixth game, a 28-10 win over Lutcher. It's worth noting that Lutcher, which is 9-1 and a No. 6 seed in Class 3A, averaged 50 points in its nine victories.
"They're a stingy group," Hightower said of the Cardinals' defense, which has allowed only 5.7 points per game. "They don't give up many big plays. I'm very impressed with how they're coached on both sides of the ball."
E.D. White, which is in its 12th season under coach Kyle Lasseigne, returned 16 starters from an 8-3 semifinals team.
"Their defense is phenomenal," Savoie said of the Cardinals. "They're sound in everything they do. Their defensive line is stout. They do a good job of moving up and down the line, and getting off blocks.
"Their linebackers are good run-stoppers who make plays in the backfield, and they play with a lot of anticipation. Their secondary is really talented. They have speed and length."