HAMMOND – The drive for five is complete.
For the fifth consecutive season, the Division II girls soccer season ends the same way it has each season – with St. Thomas More triumphantly celebrating.
In what was an extremely physical match, the Lady Cougars defeated the Lakeshore Lady Titans 4-2 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond on Wednesday to win their fifth consecutive state title.
“It feels great,” Lady Cougars head coach Daniel Underwood said. “It’s a deserving class, who has done a tremendous job of raising the standards for our soccer program.”
“This is an unbelievable feeling,” Lady Cougars senior forward Raegan Latiolais said. “We have worked so hard to get to this point and to finish it off by winning a fifth straight state championship is just amazing.”
With the win, the Lady Cougars became only the second soccer program in Louisiana to win five consecutive championships, joining Northshore’s girls soccer program. Northshore accomplished the feat 31 years ago when it won state championships from 1986-90.
“It feels so good,” Sophia Carrier said. “We not only work so hard, but we set our standards so high. It's just an amazing accomplishment for our program to be able to win the state championship five years in a row.”
Carrier, who was tabbed with assignment of slowing down Lady Titans star Megan Gettys, turned in arguably the best performance of her career defensively. Gettys, a senior forward with more than 100 goals in her career for the Lady Titans, was stifled by Carrier, who was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.
“Obviously, Sophia was a key player in the game for us by shutting down Megan Gettys,” Underwood said. “Not only did she shut her down, but Sophia just dominated the entire match and that doesn’t surprise me. So, yes she was very deserving of the honor.”
While ecstatic to win the honor, Carrier credited her team for her success in the match.
“I was shocked when I heard my number,” Carrier said of being named the Most Outstanding Player. “I definitely didn’t expect that at all, but it was a team effort. My team slowed the ball down and I just sat at the end of it. Without them, I couldn’t have finished it.”
Th state championship was the ninth overall for STM's girls soccer program. While the Lady Cougars were stout defensively, their offense once again was stellar. Underwood praised the offensive balance his team possesses and that was evident as four goals were scored by four different players in Mary-Ainsley Alack, Jaydn Mallory, Latiolais and Brooklyn Babineaux.
“We have a tremendous group of players,” Underwood said. “It is incredible what we have been able to do, but they put in so much work that it is something that they’ve earned.”
The four goals against the Lady Titans gave the Lady Cougars 24 for the postseason and snapped Lakeshore’s scoreless streak. Neither the Lady Cougars nor the Lady Titans had allowed a goal during the postseason, but both of those streaks ended in the finals.
Alack gave the Lady Cougars (26-2-1) an early 1-0 lead inside the fourth minute, when she out leaped Lakeshore goalie Brooke Mason for a header into the net. Sophomore Addison Leblanc orchestrated the goal by lofting a cross pass from the right side of the field to the front of the net. Mason attempted to catch it, but Alack headed the ball in before she could corral it.
In the second half, the Lady Cougars extended their lead to 2-0 in the 47th minute when junior Jaydn Mallory laced a cross shot from the left side of the field into the back of the net.
Latiolais then put the Lady Cougars up comfortable at 3-0 with a goal in the 60th minute after Mason came out of the net.
STM’s quest to end the postseason without allowing a goal came to an end when the Lady Titans’ Charlotte Sampy knocked in a corner kick from Lucy Kent in the 61st minute to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Babineaux helped the Lady Cougars answer Lakeshore’s goal with a goal of her own off an assist from senior Kate O’Neal to take a 4-1 lead in the 65th minute.
The Lady Titans (14-8-4) added a final goal on a shot by Ella Schoder off a deflection by an STM defender to pull Lakeshore within two at 4-2.
However, that’s as close as the Lady Titans, who have fallen to STM three times in the past four state finals, would get.
After the game, Underwood was already thinking about next season.
“You know, it’s fun to match history,” Underwood said. “But next year, we want to be able to make history.”