Teurlings Rebels
WHAT WE KNOW
The Teurlings Rebels were starting to play their best football toward the end of last season, and they’ll look to carry that over into this season with lots of experience returning.
That experience begins up front defensively, as the Rebels return a pair of senior linebackers in Conner Kleinpeter and Thomas Buller as well as a pair of senior defensive lineman in defensive end Will Judice and nose guard Reid Bourgeois.
“Defensively, we’ve got a lot of experience coming back,” Rebels coach Dane Charpentier said. “The senior class has really led by example this summer. The guys are in great shape, and they’ve had a great work ethic all summer. The senior class is a really strong class as far as leadership goes, so I expect our team to play disciplined and be very well prepared.”
Kleinpeter and Buller are similar in that they’re both hard-nosed kids at inside linebacker who are excellent tacklers and two of the key leaders that will anchor the linebacking corps with juniors Christian Harris and Carter Fontenot working in on the outside.
Judice is a high motor defensive end who has the physical tools to get to the quarterback and will anchor a defensive line made up of all seniors with Bourgeois and Eric Levert serving as the interior presences.
Offensively, the Rebels return the left side of their line in seniors Carson Castro and J.P. Aguillard, and they’ll be expected to lean on the run once again led by junior Tanner Brinkman along with seniors Ethan Auzenne, Cade Cormier and Kleinpeter with sophomore quarterback Preston Welch needing time to get comfortable under center.
Special teams is also expected to be a strength with promising sophomore Bradford Cain taking over as the kicker and punter, and the Rebels feature a variety of athletes in the return game led by Kleinpeter, Auzenne and Kentrell Prejean.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
While the Rebels appear to have things figured out defensively, the offense has far more question marks with only three returning starters and several young guys stepping into prominent roles.
That begins with Welch, who takes over the quarterback position as a sophomore, but he’s made good progress this offseason and has the tools needed to excel at the position.
“He (Welch) has had a few really good days,” Charpentier said. “Quarterback is a position that some days you’re going to have a great day and other days you won’t be as good, so it’s all about learning from mistakes and getting better every day. He’s got really good chemistry (with the receivers). I think those guys work really well together.”
The receiving corps is young but explosive and will be led by speedy junior Kentrell Prejean, who’s been developing chemistry with Welch along with Hayden Vice, Matthew Mayfield and Matthew Marceaux, who’s a returning starter at tight end.
The secondary is the only unit on defense that doesn’t have much experience returning, but they have a promising trio of safeties in senior Alex Andrepont and juniors Trey Parker and Bennet Mittelsteadt along with experienced cornerbacks in Auzenne, Ashton Wyble and Austin David as well as sophomores Peyton Jones and Gylen LeBlanc.
HOW WE SEE IT
The Rebels appear to have the pieces in place on defense to contend, and they could have a special season if the offense matures quickly with Welch under center along with the new backfield.
The district will once again be tough with a pair of defending state champions in St. Thomas More and Carencro along with an athletic Westgate team.
The good news is that the Rebels have athletes and appear to be ready to compete for a district title and possibly a deep playoff run, as they were leading at halftime against De La Salle in the second round last season, who went on to the state finals.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Conner Kleinpeter
LB 6-0 190 Sr.
Kleinpeter is a great athlete who will serve as a key defensive leader at inside linebacker and is a tackling machine who will also work in some at running back and in the return game and utilize his plus speed.
Will Judice
DE 6-3 215 Sr.
Judice is the anchor of the Rebels’ defensive line and has the ability to rush the passer and stop the run due to his high motor and physical ability.
Thomas Buller
LB 5-11 190 Sr.
Buller is a three-year starter at inside linebacker who Charpentier described as the leader of the whole team, and he’ll play a key role once again as a vocal leader and a tackling machine.
Ethan Auzenne
RB/CB 5-10 160 Sr.
Auzenne is another speedster who’s expected to take over as one of the main running backs and will also still see time on defense at cornerback as well as a return specialist.
Kentrell Prejean
WR 5-11 150 Jr.
Prejean is the fastest player on the team, establishing himself as the Rebels’ go-to field stretcher and has developed strong chemistry with Welch this offseason He’ll also be one of the main return guys.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Base Offense: Multiple, Spread
WR Kentrell Prejean (5-11, 150, Jr.)
WR Hayden Vice (6-2, 165, Jr.)
WR Matthew Mayfield (6-2, 182, So.)
TE Matthew Marceaux (6-1, 190, Sr.)*
LT Carson Castro (6-0, 265, Sr.)*
LG J.P. Auguillard (5-11, 270, Sr.)*
C Kohen Stuart (6-0, 220, Jr.)
RG Eli Brunet (6-2, 190, Sr.)
RT Joel Lanclos (6-0, 220, Sr.)
QB Preston Welch (6-2, 185, So.)
RB Tanner Brinkman (6-0, 179, Jr.)
DEFENSE
Base Defense: 3-4
DE Will Judice (6-3, 215, Sr.)*
DT Eric Levert (5-11, 205, Sr.)
DE Raid Bourgeois (5-11, 190, Sr.)
LB Christian Harris (6-0, 185, Jr.)
LB Carter Fontenot (5-9, 180, Jr.)
LB Connor Kleinpeter (6-0, 190, Sr.)*
LB Thomas Buller (5-11, 190, Sr.)*
CB Ethan Auzenne (5-10, 160, Sr.)*
CB Ashton Wyble (5-9, 160, Sr.)
FS Trey Parker (6-0, 180, Jr.)
SS Alex Andrepont (5-11, 175, Sr.)
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Kaden Boulet, Larkin Spring, Devin Chavis, Josiah Barber, Julian LeBlanc, Collin Sinitiere, Ben Tate
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Dane Charpentier
Record: 26-19 at Teurlings (40-27 overall)
Assistants: Joe Heintz (CBs), Kent Masson (TEs), Andrew Hebert (ILBs), Dayton Landry (safeties), Brad Taylor (DC), Jake Dueitt (WRs), Robbie Richard (OL), Bart Vitte (DL), Phil Ford (OLBs), Mike Lemoine (RBs)
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 OPELOUSAS
Sept. 10 Comeaux
Sept. 17 BARBE
Sept. 24 NOTRE DAME
Oct. 1 Breaux Bridge
Oct. 8 CARENCRO
Oct. 15 St. Thomas More
Oct. 22 WESTGATE
Oct. 29 St. Martinville
Nov. 5 Northside
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 7: at St. Thomas More
The Rebels have had trouble with their cross town rivals in recent seasons, but this year's team appears to be ready to compete and will be put to their toughest test of the year against the three-time defending state champions.
2020 RESULTS
Beat Opelousas 49-21
Lost Notre Dame 46-26
Beat Breaux Bridge 34-14
Lost Carencro 28-10
Lost St. Thomas More 42-19
Lost Westgate 33-27
Beat St. Martinville 59-19
Beat Northside 56-0
Playoffs
Beat Thomas Jefferson 57-14
Lost De La Salle 28-17
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 5-5
2019: 7-5
2018: 4-7
2017: 7-5
2016: 7-4