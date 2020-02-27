HAMMOND — The St. Thomas More boys soccer team seemed on its heels for much of the second half of Thursday’s Division II final against Holy Cross at Southeastern Louisiana’s Strawberry Stadium.
Cougars goalkeeper Jack Maloney and the STM backline were more on guard in the second 40 minutes than they were in the first, and it appeared only a matter of time before the Tigers would find the net.
But the match-deciding goal in a 1-0 game, giving No. 1 Holy Cross (23-6-4) its third straight state championship, came in a rather bizarre and unfortunate way for the second-seeded Cougars with about 10 minutes to play.
Tigers sophomore Ethan Carney, who, along with fellow winger Chester Mills, had seemingly taken over the game in the second half, took a low right-footed shot inside the 18-yard box that deflected off an STM’s players foot and went airborne. The ball had so much backspin off the deflection that it looped over Maloney, who had come up to field the shot, and into the net.
St. Thomas More, in its first finals appearance since 2017, finished the season 17-5-1.
“It’s heartbreaking, for sure,” said Cougars coach Mark Hiller. “I thought in the first half we were the better team. I thought in the second half they were the better team. Then they scored on a lucky deflection.
“Obviously I’m disappointed with the result, but I’m really proud of the boys, proud of the team. That’s the game sometimes. It’s decided by one goal here and there. Unluckily today the ball didn’t bounce our way.”
Holy Cross coach Matt Millet said he and his staff didn’t say much to their team at halftime, but Hiller noticed one key tactical change by the Tigers in the second half — bringing Mills out to the right to get him in one-on-one situations. Mills was given the Most Valuable Player award.
“His pace took over,” Hiller said. “He’s one of the fastest players that I’ve seen. He had some success, and then we made a change and it kind of stopped that. But for 10-15 minutes, they were on top, and that was when their goal was scored — that 15 minutes when they pummeled us, to be honest.
“Then after that, I think we had some chances at the end. Like I said, the ball just didn’t bounce our way.”
Maloney helped keep the Cougars in the game while the pressure was mounting and, in Hiller’s eyes, was simply given an unfortunate break on Carney’s goal.
“Definitely not the keeper’s fault,” Hiller said. “I thought Jack Maloney was fantastic today in the goal. I thought he had a great game.
“They were the better team in the second half — I’m not trying to take anything away from them — but it was a lucky goal for them to win the game on.”
Hiller said he’ll remember this group he coach for being “all great kids.”
“I spoke to a lot of coaches, and they tell me about all the problems that they have,” Hiller said. “We don’t have any problems — none academically, none with people showing up late. They all show up on time and bust their butt. They’re respectful. They’re great kids, and they’re going to do great things outside of soccer. I’m just proud of them as human beings, first and foremost.”