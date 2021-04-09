BASEBALL
Barbe 10, Acadiana 3
Southside 5, Comeaux 1
Lafayette High 14, Sulphur 4
Sam Houston 11, New Iberia 4
Rayne 21, LaGrange 1
North Vermilion 16, Westminster 6
Delcambre 12, Westgate 8
Breaux Bridge 4, Westminster 0
Church Point 12, Mamou 2
Iota 19, Northwest 1
Pine Prairie 5, Ville Platte 0
David Thibodaux 19, Abbeville 4
Kaplan 12, Crowley 3
Erath 4, St. Martinville 1
Notre Dame 4, Lafayette Christian 1
Highland Baptist 9, Port Barre 0
Welsh 13, Mamou 0
Ascension Episcopal 12, Loreauville 2
Southside 7, Opelousas Catholic 4
Lafayette Christian 7, St. Edmund 4
Centerville 7, ESA 6
Saturday’s Games
Acadiana at Sam Houston, Barbe at Comeaux, Southside at Lafayette High, Sulphur at New Iberia, Eunice at Plaquemine, Lafayette Christian at Parkview Baptist, Ascension Episcopal at North Vermilion, Salmen at Carencro, Vermilion Catholic at Teurlings, Opelousas Catholic at Beau Chene, Northwest at Ville Platte, Erath at Berwick, Crowley at Mamou, Sacred Heart-VP at Merryville, Hanson at Catholic-NI, Delcambre at Catholic-NI, Westminster at St. John, Kaplan at Highland Baptist, Kinder at St. Edmund.
SOFTBALL
Acadiana 9, Sulphur 7
Barbe 17, Southside 2
New Iberia 12, Sulphur 9
Eunice 17, LaGrange 0
Eunice 7, North Vermilion 6
Peabody 21, Northside 5
Westgate 9, Opelousas 4
Beau Chene 4, Hanson 0
Cecilia 9, Vermilion Catholic 6
Cecilia 18, Livonia 6
Mamou 3, Church Point 0
Sacred Heart-VP 4, Iota 3
Pine Prairie 14, False River 4
Kaplan 17, Crowley 0
David Thibodaux 16, Delcambre 8
Port Barre 10, Welsh 0
Ascension Episcopal 11, West St. Mary 1
Catholic-NI 16, Ascension Episcopal 0
Houma Christian 10, Delcambre 4
Loreauville 18, Jeanerette 2
Opelousas Catholic 8, Westminster 5
Catholic-PC 8, St. Edmund 1
Northside Christian 13, Starks 0