KAPLAN - Church Point's potent rushing attack proved too much for Kaplan in a non-district clash of local 3A programs.
Tylon Citizen rushed for 170 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns to spark the 32-8 win over the Pirates, and Jalon Reese added 100 yards on 16 attempts for the Bears (2-0).
"Tylon and Jalon are two kids who got a lot of playing time last year as sophomores," Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux said. "They did some really good things for us and got better as the year went on. We're expecting some big things from them.
"They understand the offense. They're starting to get a better understanding of where they fit on certain things. When they can make a cut, when they can bounce. When they can just stick their nose in there and pick up a zero-gain instead of a minus-three. Both of those kids do a great job in our offense. We're going to build around them."
Kaplan received the opening kickoff and marched down the field to take an 8-0 lead on a 5-yard pass from Raine Mire to fullback Caden Campisi. Gabe Clement punched in the two-point conversion for the Pirates (1-1).
From there, however, the Kaplan offense was primarily kept in check by the Church Point defense, which was led by Javen Gibson and Jamarion Citizen.
"They came out and gave us a few looks that traditionally they haven't done," Arceneaux said. "We knew they were going to do some things differently. They got us with a few formations. They popped a few runs on us. Hats off to them.
"They had a good game-plan to start the game. When our kids got to the sideline, our coaches made the adjustments we needed, and we held them from there. They had a second drive going, and we were able to get a turnover. That was huge."
Campisi, who rushed for 145 yards and a score in Kaplan's Week 1 win over North Vermilion, gained 58 yards on 13 carries. Clement rushed 10 times for 56 yards.
"Defensively, I thought we played really well collectively," Arceneaux said. "Our tackles (Gibson and Citizen) really get after people. We had a couple of young linebackers who played well at times. The Wing-T is a difficult scheme to prepare for."
"We did a good job in the trenches on offense handling some of the things they did. We challenged our kids to be physical. This is always going to be a physical football game because that's who Kaplan is, and that's who we are. When we needed to, we were able to knock them off the ball and convert on third and fourth-down."
Although the Bears rarely attempt to kick an extra point, Chander Guillory nailed a 43-yard field goal to put his team ahead 17-8 at the end of the first half.
"The field goal right before half gave us a boost and stretched the game out," Arceneaux said. "Chander really struggled mentally kicking last year. He had some kicks that he pulled to the left. He's made those kicks during the week.
"Yesterday, he nailed a bunch of kicks from that distance or a little farther. He was very confident. He went to the sideline and told me he could make it. We lined up, gave him a shot at it, and I felt like it was a huge swing."
Tylon Citizen scored on 3, 9 and 65-yard runs. Andy Briceno, who rushed for 52 yards on eight carries, tacked on Church Point's other score.
"We came up short last year," Citizen said of Church Point's 22-16 loss to Madison Prep in the semifinals. "I have a lot of pent up anger."
"I wouldn't call it anger," Arceneaux added. "I'd call it motivation. Because they know how close they came last year. We have to continue to use that as motivation, continue to play team football, and overcome adversity."