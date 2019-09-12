St. Thomas More offensive coordinator Shane Savoie would prefer it this way than the opposite.
Because even as weighty as the external expectations for his offense are — a year after STM set program records for points and total yards per game and looked like one of best units the Acadiana area has seen in more than 20 years — Savoie and the Cougars willingly accept them.
Savoie, head coach Jim Hightower and the rest of the offensive coaching staff don’t emphasize the need to match or exceed what they did last year. But to him, it can’t hurt if players are pushing themselves to outdo their own exploits.
“I think from a general fan standpoint, we’re pretty spoiled in that, yes, there are some almost unrealistic expectations,” Savoie said. “But I’m kind of pleased with that. Like I want that to be what we’re known for. I want our kids to have that kind of expectation in their play and really kind of put that pressure on themselves to want to be that kind of offense.”
Because of the bar STM has set for itself, the box score of Cougars’ 28-7 win against Holy Cross at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium may have raised some eyebrows.
You have to start with the good because there was plenty of that. STM, now the top-ranked team in Class 4A, went down to New Orleans and beat a talented Holy Cross team largely because of stifling defense, including a game-sealing interception by Joshua Stevenson.
Offensively, the Cougars put up 405 yards of total offense, picking up 18 first downs, and punted only twice. On its surface, that would be good day at the office for any unit.
And perhaps Savoie’s biggest takeaway from the season-opening win was the play of his offensive line, which features four first-year starters.
Against a big front seven, the Cougars conceded only one sack, which came on a play where quarterback Caleb Holstein stepped out of bounds short of the line of scrimmage. Other than that, Holy Cross couldn’t get to the Havard commitment in the pocket.
The Cougars also rushed for 147 yards.
“We ran the ball really well,” Savoie said. “I was excited both running backs were right at about 80 yards, so we were able to do quite a few things. I was very pleased with our young offensive line — as far as experience. They’re all seniors, but experience-wise, there’s only returning starter up there.”
But STM really only scored 21 points on offense?
Again, the Cougars are being graded on a curve because they seemingly scored at will last year no matter the opponent. But that’s the natural question to ask, and the easy answer is turnovers inside the red zone.
The Cougars were intercepted three times — one coming on a well-thrown Hail Mary pass by backup quarterback Walker Howard at the end of the first half — and also fumbled once inside the 5-yard line. Savoie credited the Tigers defense on one of Holstein’s interceptions and on the fumble.
“It wasn’t like we were sloppy,” Savoie said. “I felt like they just made some plays. They forced us to do some things.”
Holy Cross also tackled exceptionally well, Savoie said, forcing the Cougars to settle for minimal gains on plays that normally lead to chunk yardage.
Not being at full strength likely plays a part in the STM’s relative low-scoring total last week. Tight end Luke Howard, a McNeese State commitment, has yet to play this season because of injury, though his recovery is going well. Top running back Noah Frederick also suffered an injury during the Holy Cross win and is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks. The senior tailback finished with 74 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
“Being down two guys, it forces us to live to what we say we are, and that’s a whole group,” Savoie said. “We’ve got kids waiting in the wings for their opportunity, and when they get it, they’ve got to make the most of it.”
But there was no drop-off with Tobin Thevenot getting the bulk of the carries late in the game with Frederick sidelined. The junior tallied 77 yards on 12 carries.
The Cougars had capable replacements for Howard at tight end, too. Savoie said the Cougars aren’t featuring the tight end as much as normal with Howard in the lineup but still much more than most high school teams.
“When you’ve got worry about a tight end as dynamic as (Howard) is, it really affects the defense just from a scheme standpoint,” Savoie said. “How are they going to handle him as a receiver? Just looking at last week, I really think Luke would have created some more mismatches, some more opportunities.
“I think we did well. I felt like our younger guy (junior Jaxon Moncla) and our other senior who just started playing tight end (David Christie), I thought they did a great job. But Luke is just a dynamic individual and a heck of an athlete.”
Still, Savoie is grateful to have played a well-coached team like Holy Cross in the season opener. Better to have any weaknesses with the STM offense exposed now, as few as there might be, than later in the season.
“We’re going to focus more on the technique that was causing us to not have success than the amount of success we were having,” Savoie said.
“It was never a comment about, ‘Hey, we haven’t scored enough points.’ The comments were more about, ‘Hey, we’re not converting here because of route depth,’ or ‘Our QB’s eyes are in the wrong place on this one,’ or ‘Our running back missed a pass (protection) here.’ So it was more technical stuff and a lot less just trying to live up to some expectation.”
GAME OF THE WEEK
Barbe at St. Thomas More
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium
Radio: 103.7-FM
Records: Barbe 1-0; STM 1-0
Rankings: Barbe unranked in 5A; STM No. 1 in 4A, No. 1 in area
Last season: Barbe 8-3, lost in first round to Landry-Walker; STM 11-2, lost in state championship to University High
Last meeting: BAR won 42-35 in 2012
Players to watch: BARBE — LT Hunter Brown (6-2, 275, Sr.), RB Tylan Ceasar (5-7, 158, Soph.), RB Dylan Lewis (6-0, 215, Sr.), QB Davis Meche (5-10, 160, Sr.), WR Chandler Ware (5-11, 180, Sr.), DL Hayden Singleton (5-10, 190, Sr.); STM — QB Caleb Holstein (6-5, 215, Sr.), WR Jack Bech (6-1, 197, Sr.), ILB Bryce Boullion (6-0, 225, Jr.), FS Josh Stevenson (6-1, 195, Sr.), RB Tobin Thevenot (5-6, 150, Jr.), CB Dominic Zepherin (5-11, 175, Jr.)