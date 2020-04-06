In a social media post dubbed “Mindset Monday,” St. Joseph’s Academy track coach Charlie Daigle included a Peanuts cartoon with an insightful caption, “Worrying won’t stop the bad stuff from happening, it just stops you from enjoying the good.”
Daigle’s post coincided with a weekly email of individual workouts his athletes can do on their own as schools remain closed for a fourth week because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Daigle said he remains hopeful his defending Class 5A champion girls squad that includes 13 seniors will get the chance to compete again. He applauds the LHSAA’s plans that could extend the spring season into June.
In the meantime, the Church Point native spends time doing social distancing his way -- by fishing. Working in a home garden and smoking meats are Daigle’s other hobbies that help fill a void no teacher or spring sports coach anticipated.
“My wife and I both love fish and I like to cook it. We usually eat fish at least once a week,” Daigle said. “I like catching the fish we eat myself. I fish a lot in the summers and by this time of the year our reserve in the freezer is pretty much depleted.
“Since college, I’ve done a lot of fishing in the marsh. But there are several freshwater places to go to within 30 minutes of Baton Rouge. It’s taken me back to my roots.
“I love fishing for bass and sac-a-lait. I go once or a twice a week. My wife went with me one day. It has been good. But yes, I’d rather have practices and meets.”
As a physical education teacher, Daigle does not have the online learning responsibilities many other teachers have since schools were closed. Fishing and the other hobbies, along with providing workouts and encouragement for SJA team members, has deterred some – but not all – of Daigle’s anxiety.
“Things are still on my mind and you have to make plans,” Daigle said. “You have to be ready for practices. Now obviously, we hope that the girls are doing everything they can to stay in shape. But they don’t have access to a track, so it is a different kind of workout.
“Our distance runners are all on fitness trackers, which makes what they do easy to see. It is the hardest for our jumpers.
“They can practice their approach, but they can’t jump. This is the toughest for the seniors and I really hope they get to finish this season, even if it is in June.”
Daigle and other coaches are unable to plan for potential meets because they have no idea what the time frame for a continued season might look like. The Redstickers were scheduled to host a 5A regional meet. Those meets, along with orders for awards for them, are on hold.
Until then, fishing and other hobbies help provide a different context. Daigle’s best day fishing netted over 40 caught, 27 of which were big enough to keep.
Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and squash are growing in the garden. The smoker yields ham and bacon. Daigle’s wife, Aimee, got him to try his hand at baking.
And like other coaches, Daigle longs for an end to the fear and suffering the coronavirus has brought – along with a chance to finish the 2020 season.
“I understand that what we do (high school athletics) is so small on the scale of things people are dealing with,” Daigle said. “You’re talking life-and-death situations. But just the chance to compete again would mean so much to these kids.”