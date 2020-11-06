FRANKLIN - Ascension Episcopal relied on special teams, an opportunistic defense and a backup quarterback to remain undefeated with a 35-14 win at Franklin on Friday.
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Blue Gators (5-0, 4-0 in District 7-2A) got on the board with a 24-yard field goal from Peyton Woodring, who added a 22-yarder late in the first half.
"It's huge when you can consistently kick field goals," AES coach Matt Desormeaux said. "It's not a cliche when people say it's a three-phase game. Our guys spend a lot of time on special teams. During the summer, we focus on it."
Early in the second quarter, AES linebacker Andre Domengeaux burst through the line at the Franklin 34, blocked a punt, and returned it for a touchdown to push the margin to 17-0.
"That punt block was pretty impressive," Desormeaux said. "I don't know how he caught it. It was just one of those things."
The 5-foot-8, 165-pound senior also recovered a fumble in the second half.
"Andre is a great player for us," Desormeaux said. "He's an underrated player because of his size. He's not the greatest athlete, but he's one of those guys who has a knack for getting to the ball and making plays."
Zylan Perry returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to bring Franklin (3-3, 3-2) within 17-6.
"It was a little disappointing that we gave up that kickoff return because we our guys have improved so much since Week 1, but we had a letdown," Desormeaux said.
"And credit to them. Their returner is a stud athlete. He made some good plays, hit the seam, and went the distance."
On the Blue Gators' next possession, star quarterback Cole Simon was forced to the sideline with an injury.
"An AC sprain, when it happens, is tough," Desormeaux said. "That was his throwing arm. I think he'll be fine, though, and will be ready for next week."
On the next play, Blaise Blancher took over at quarterback and the Texas A&M baseball commitment carried 26 yards to the Franklin 9 to set up Woodring's second field goal.
"Blaise had surgery today on his pinky finger," Desormeaux said. "He didn't get to prepare the way we'd like to, so we had to change game plans, try to pound it out, and find a way to win."
Blancher, a starting running back, led all rushers with 93 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, he threw a 10-yard TD pass to Jude Ardoin.
"That's the kind of guy Blaise is," Desormeaux said. "He's one of those guy we can plug in at quarterback, running back, receiver, defensive back and outside linebacker."
Perry, who added another score for Franklin on a 15-yard reception from Travis Zeno, rushed for 82 yards on 16 attempts and tacked on a two-point conversion.
"I felt like our defense played really well tonight," Desormeaux said. "They had a short field for the one offensive touchdown they scored, and they had the big kickoff return. We only gave up seven points defensively."
AES punter Badger Hargett kept Franklin pinned down deep in its own territory for much of the contest.
"We're fortunate to have two good kickers," Desormeaux said. "Our field goal kicker (Woodring) and our punter are both sophomores. They're both really good players."
In the fourth quarter, linebacker Hayden Cormier scooped up a fumble and returned it to the Franklin 13 to set up Blancher's touchdown pass.
"The team really picked it up, considering where we were left with Cole leaving for the rest of the game," Cormier said. "We did really good. Better than I was expecting."
With 4:12 remaining, defensive back Cole Edmond returned an interception 43 yards for the game's final points.
"Our guys played pretty well against a real athletic offense," Desormeaux said. "When it came down to crunch time, we made the plays we had to make. Our guys capitalized and took care of business."
Willie Kerstetter caught four passes for 63 yards for AES, while Ardoin added 46 yards on three receptions.