Datayvious Gabriel fired in 29 points to carry St. Martinville to a 56-49 win over Wossman in the LHSAA boys basketball tournament Class 3A semifinals on Monday at the Cajundome.
The No. 11 Tigers have now knocked off three higher-seeded squads in No. 6 Ville Platte, No. 3 Sophie B. Wright and the No. 2 Wildcats, who finished the season with a 25-3 mark.
Early on Monday, Wossman dominanted. Led by guard Devonte Austin, who finished with a team-high 19 points, the Wildcats used a 10-0 run to take a 22-12 advantage midway through the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Gabriel started 0-of-6 from the floor. The 6-foot-5 senior didn't get his first bucket until late in the second quarter, but he was on fire after that.
"We knew we could beat them," St. Martinville coach Ihmaru Jones said. "I guess we showed that tonight. We knew they wouldn't be expecting Datayvious to play the (point guard). So we put him at the (point guard) and let him do what he does. I know they weren't expecting that tonight. He did his thing."
At the 7:35 mark of the fourth quarter, a Gabriel 3-pointer moved the Tigers ahead 40-38, and St. Martinville never relinquished the lead after that.
Gabriel moved from the wing to point guard for much of the second half. He finished 10-of-20 from the field with three 3-pointers for the Tigers, who will face No. 1 Madison Prep on Thursday in Lake Charles in the finals.
"I never worry with this group when we're down," Jones said. "We were down more than one time versus Sophie B. Wright. In that game, we were down 19-10. In the third quarter, they went up by eight on us. We never worry because our guys always dig in and then they come back on top. We just have to make sure we finish it strong. We did that tonight."
Gabriel didn't get frustrated by the sluggish start.
"Everybody has slow starts," he said. "I wasn't going to stop shooting until I found my shot."
Senior guard Andrew Savoy, who made the game-winning 3-pointer in the quarterfinals at Sophie B. Wright, was only 2-of-8 from the field on Monday, but he sank a crucial 3-pointer during the Tigers' 11-4 run in the fourth.
"Like coach said, in previous games we've been down before and always found a way to come back," Savoy said. "Coach always says we have roles to play. For myself, I wasn't knocking down shots consistently.
"You always have to help your teammates so my job was to go out there and defend, box out, limit second-chance points and boost Datayvious on offense. Keep him going, keep him sparked up."
Tanner Harrison was 4-of-5 from the field and Davantre Alexander made 3-of-4 field goals for the 23-11 Tigers, who have won 10 straight games.
"I always call them the X-factor," Jones said. "The opponent isn't expecting that. They're worried about No. 2 (Jalen Mitchell) and No. 11 (Gabriel).
"But they can be the key to us winning. Blocking out, being there for a dump-off, making layups, making free throws. If they can get us 10 to 12 points apiece, we can beat anybody in the state."
After the Tigers took a 49-42 lead on a Gabriel free throw with 4:14 remaining, the Wildcats scored five straight points. Austin, however, fouled out with his team trailing 51-47 with 57 seconds to go.
Junior guard Albert Shell and 6-5 senior forward Kaleb Raven each added 10 points for Wossman, which was 4-of-23 from 3-point range and 3-for-10 from the free- throw line.
Jones said his team will be ready Thursday.
"We still have business to take care of," he said. "We played Madison Prep in the (preseason) Hall of Fame Game. We were minus a bunch of players, and they pummeled us by 30.
"So it was just like when Wossman pounded us last year in the playoffs. Back then, our guys were a little younger, more nervous and didn't have the experience of being in the quarterfinals and knowing the Top 28 is one step away. I knew tonight we were ready to play. And we'll be ready to play Thursday night."