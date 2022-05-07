Iota senior Nicholas Duplechain knew what was coming as he faced Erath pitcher Lynkon Romero during the second game of a best-of-three Class 3A quarterfinal series.
Duplechain was fooled twice on off-speed pitches from Romero, but he wasn't going to be fooled again.
"He threw me a 2-2 changeup earlier in the count and I whiffed on it," Duplechain said. "I figure that he wasn't going to throw me two fastballs in a row so I waited on another changeup and I crushed it."
That crush was a grand slam home run for the Iota senior and was the blow that extended a 4-1 Iota lead to an 8-1 lead and opened the floodgates as the No. 2 seed Bulldogs rolled to a 14-1 run-rule win to sweep the series and put Iota High into the semifinals at the LHSAA State Baseball Tournament this week.
Iota beat Erath 5-4 Friday night in the first game and then took it to the No. 7 seed Bobcats in the second game Saturday.
"The main thing we did was clean things up defensively from Friday night," Duplechain said. "We didn't give them anything today and held them to one run instead of giving up four."
Duplechain finished with two hits in the game and credited it to getting hot at the right time.
"I started to get hot as the playoffs started," he said. "Right now the ball looks like a beach ball to me at the plate."
The Bulldogs finished with 10 hits in the game and took advantage of a couple of Erath mistakes to reach the semifinals where they will play No. 3 seed Lutcher at 10 a.m. Thursday.
"First of all, compliments to Erath," Iota coach Leonard Cloud said. "We knew that they weren't going to back down to us and they really gave us a dogfight Friday night, and I think that it did our guys some good to get refocused and come out and do what we are capable of doing."
Cloud said the Friday night win was due to the fact that even though his team didn't play well, his team didn't panic. When the ball started falling Iota's way, the team knew what to do in the end.
"Today, their pitcher kept getting us to pop up and we knew that we had to change something up," Cloud said. "And then we executed a couple of bunts, and they threw it around a little bit and we were able to capitalize on those mistakes."
Erath coach Jeremy Picard said the team didn't play badly in the game; Iota just played better.
"Our guys did well," Picard said. "We had our chances, and we just couldn't get it done while they did."
For Duplechain and the rest of the Bulldogs, going to the state tournament isn't going to be too much for them to handle.
"We are a very senior-laden team," he said. "We know what we can do and even though we haven't been to Sulphur in a few years, we think that we have the team that can put together a run and win."