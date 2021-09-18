Blake Saddler, RB, Abbeville
The Abbeville Wildcats delivered a 42-0 statement victory Friday night over parish rival Vermilion Catholic in which senior running back Blake Saddler had the night of his life. Saddler ran for 324 yards and five touchdowns on carries and was able to carry the Bobcats on his back in this one, as the Eagles had no answers for him in this dominant effort that will almost certainly go down as one of the top games of the season.
Germonie Davis, WR, Cecilia
The Cecilia Bulldogs have been accustomed to shootouts so far this season, and that was once again the case this week in a 48-44 victory over Denham Springs in which junior wide receiver Germonie Davis delivered another dominant performance. Davis was the focal point of the Bulldogs passing game, finishing with 10 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns for what has become one of the area’s most dangerous aerial attacks with him and senior quarterback Alex Soileau.
Caden Campisi, FB, Kaplan
The Kaplan Pirates were able to pull off a nail biting 31-28 victory over fellow 3A foe Northwest, and they once again learned heavily on fullback Caden Campisi. The junior shouldered the load for the run-heavy Pirates offense, finishing with 250 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries and is among the area’s leaders in rushing leaders now after this breakthrough performance.
Britt Campbell, WR, Ascension Episcopal
The Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators have had one of the most dynamic passing games this season, and they continued their momentum this week in a 32-0 blowout win over North Vermilion in which senior wide receiver Britt Campbell led the way once again. Campbell, the area’s leading receiver heading into the week, continued his great season with nine catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns on the night.
Calep Jacob, QB/FS, Loreauville
The Loreauville are now 3-0 after a 41-8 rout over Tara in which their offense shined once again led by senior two-way star Calep Jacob. The quarterback/free safety led the Tigers offense with 119 yards and a touchdown on 5-of-6 passing and ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns while also delivering seven tackles on the defensive side.