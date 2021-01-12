ACA.southsidehoops486.010621
Southside guard Cavan Hedie, right, brings the ball up court while being guarded by Westgate defender Derrick Latus, left, during the finals of the Coco-Cola Basketball Classic at Southside High School on Monday, January 4, 2021 in Broussard, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carencro 57, Acadiana 43

St. Thomas More 62, Crowley 46

Cecilia 57, St. Martinville 56

South Beauregard 70, Comeaux 66

Lafayette High 60, Morgan City 42

Southside 56, Opelousas Catholic 36

Eunice 56, North Vermilion 39

Northwest 71, Beau Chene 60

Westlake 69, Iota 61

St. Edmund 63, Mamou 50

Buckeye 39, Pine Prairie 33

Vermilion Catholic 65, Erath 44

Vermilion Catholic 78, Kaplan 50

North Central 59, Peabody 54

Westminster 69, St. John 39

Loreauville 57, Hanson 37

Midland 71, Bell City 34

JS Clark 73, Hathaway 58

Family Christian 75, Northside Christian 54

ST. THOMAS MORE (62) Christian Landry 8, Jaden Shelvin 15, Carter Domingue 14, Jack Bech 8, Dominick Jenkins 8, Tobin Thevenot 2, Evan Savoy 9. Totals:18 (6) 8-12 .

CROWLEY (46) Jalen Mayfield 7, Broderick Nelson 2, Zuri Poullard 4, Kyris Savoy 9, Brian Montgomery 21, Jalon Wiltz 3. Totals: 16 (3) 5-12.

STM 17 12 16 17 - 62

Crowley 9 10 15 12 - 46

3-pointers - STM: Landry 2, Shelvin 1, Savoy 3; CROW: Savoy 3. Total Fouls: STM 11, CROW 11.

CECILIA (57) Kyron Toliver 2, Joe Bob Wiltz 16, Germonie Davis 2, Avontez Ledet 37. Totals: 16 (8) 1-3.

ST. MARTINVILLE (55) Jalen Mitchell 14, Andrew Savoy 6, Datayvious Gabriel 7, Xavier Kately 11, Harvey Broussard 13, Davontre Alexander 4. Totals: 12 (9) 4-6.

Cecilia 10 9 20 18 - 57

St. Martinville 8 15 16 16 - 55

3-pointers - CEC: Ledet 8, SMSH: Mitchell 4, Savoy 2, Broussard 3. Total Fouls: CEC 9, SMSH 8.

Carencro 57, Acadiana 43

CARENCRO (57) Kyron Jackson 12, Bailey Despanie 10, Traylon Prejean 14, James Randall 5, Trevon Harding 6, Varnavous Narcisse 8, Javon Henry 2. Totals: 20 (0) 17-24.

ACADIANA (43) Harold Remo 3, Mason Boudreaux 5, Kaynon Powell 3, Jaden Angelle 2, Thaddeus Guillory 3, Jeremiah Brown 3, Raylan Senegal 4, Drailun Anthony 6, Walter Bob 5, Malik Matthews 9. Totals: 14 (2) 9-18.

Carencro 9 20 11 17 - 57

Acadiana 6 7 10 20 - 43

3-pointers - ACAD: Powell 1, Guillory 1. Total Fouls: CAR 18, ACAD 24.

SOUTHSIDE (58) Bryson Williams 6, Cavan Nedie 8, Liam Piglia 2, Devin Monette 27, Kameryn Robertson 15. Totals: 17 (7) 3-3.

OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC (36) Chris Brown 4, Keon Coleman 22, Mark Collins 4, Kevin Wiltz 6. Totals: 10 (3) 7-10.

Southside 14 13 12 19 - 58

OC 7 12 4 13 - 36

3-pointers - SSIDE: Monette 7; OC: Coleman 1, Wiltz 2. Total Fouls: SSIDE 10, OC 8.

Earlier

St. Thomas More 74, Riverside 65

RIVERSIDE (65) Gage Larvadain 26, David Reynaud 8, Andre Murphy 1, Samajia McClendon 24, Tairyn Lockhart 6. Totals: 13 (9) 12-18.

ST. THOMAS MORE (74) Christian Landry 2, Jaden Shelvin 14, Carter Domingue 26, Jack Bech 9, Dominick Jenkins 6, Tobin Thevenot 2, Evan Savoy 9, Jaxon Moncla 6. Totals: 17 (9) 13-20.

Riverside 21 8 17 19 - 65

STM 19 18 18 19 - 74

3-pointers - RIV: McClendon 3, Larvadain 4, Reynaud 2; STM: Shelvin 4, Savoy 3, Moncla 2. Total Fouls: RIV 17, STM 15.

New Iberia 50, St. Martinville 45

NEW IBERIA (50) Allen Walker 13, Jaterrius Fusilier 20, Jordan Skinner 8, Brennan Chatman 6, Wayne Kandel 3. Totals: 16 (2) 12-17.

ST. MARTINVILLE (45) Jalen Mitchell 11, Andrew Savoy 5, Jayvyn Duncan 8, Xavier Kately 1, Harvey Broussard 2, Mandrel Butler 2, Brandon Singleton 2, Davontre Alexander 14. Totals: 16 (2) 7-12.

New Iberia 8 12 9 11 10 - 50

SMSH 6 11 14 9 5 - 45

3-pointers - NISH: Skinner 2; SMSH: Duncan 2. Total Fouls: NISH , SMSH 16.

Wednesday’s Games

Comeaux at Breaux Bridge,  East Ascension at New Iberia, Westgate at Patterson, Church Point at St. Edmund, Kaplan at Iowa,

Thursday’s Games

Notre Dame at St. Thomas More, Mamou at Lafayette Christian, Erath at Highland Baptist, Johnson Bayou at Hackberry, 

Friday’s Games 

3-5A - Acadiana at Lafayette High, Comeaux at Beau Chene, St. Thomas More at Southside, 

4-4A - Eunice at Mamou, North Vermilion at Teurlings, Crowley at Rayne, 

5-4A - North Central at Carencro, St. Thomas More at Southside, North Vermilion at Teurlings, 

6-4A -  Comeaux at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville, Cecilia at Northwest, Port Allen at Opelousas, 

5-3A - Iota at Iowa, Eunice at Mamou, Cecilia at Northwest, Ville Platte at Washington-Marion, 

6-3A - Abbeville at Centerville, Crowley at Rayne, David Thibodaux at Opelousas Catholic, Breaux Bridge at St. Martinville, 

6-2A - Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian, Welsh at Port Barre, 

7-2A -  Houma Christian at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at West St. Mary, Loreauville at Delcambre, Jeaneratte at Franklin, 

5-1A -  Westminster at Catholic-PC, North Central at Carencro, David Thibodaux at Opelousas Catholic, St. Edmund at Sacred Heart, Thrive Academy at Westminster, 

8-1A - Westlake at Vermilion Catholic,

7-B - Bell City at Lacassine, Episcopal of Acadiana at JS Clark, Midland at Hathaway, 

6-C - Starks at South Cameron, 

GIRLS

Lafayette High 45, Lake Arthur 38

St. Thomas More 72, Carencro 47

Southside 43, Opelousas Catholic 24

Northside 39, Westgate 36

Pine Prairie 54, Ville Platte 35

Catholic-NI 53, Loreauville 17

Lafayette Christian 57, Welsh 23

Midland 54, Bell City 45

Northwest 61, Iota 40

Church Point 33, Mamou 20

Midland 52, Bell City 45

Hanson 54, Centerville 22

Highland Baptist 59, Central Catholic 38

CATHOLIC-NI (53) K. Grayson 25, Z. Green 14, K. Hamilton 4, M. Narcisse 2, B. Borel 11. Totals: 9 (8) 10-18.

LOREAUVILLE (17) J. Sparrow 5, H. Bourque 4, T. Reno 8. Totals: 5 (2) 1-4.

Catholic 15 13 9 19 - 53

Loreauville 0 4 6 7 - 17

3-pointers - LOR: Sparrow 1, Bourque 1; CATH: Grayson 4, Hamilton 1, Borel 3. Total Fouls: LOR 10, CATH 8.

St. Thomas More 72, Carencro 47

CARENCRO (47) Serenity Charles 4, Patience Johnson 2, Kaylyn Dugas 2, Chelsie LeBlanc 7, Lynn Griffin 15, Arianna Francis 2, Lasha Brown 6, Jenae Johnson 4, Ahmari Anderson 2. Totals: 16 (4) 3-8.

ST. THOMAS MORE (72) Izzy Carter 4, Angelle Doucet 16, Claire Hader 12, Madison Prejean 7, Olivia Guidry 13, Emily LeBlanc 2, AC Froehlich 18. Totals: 22 (6) 10-12.

Carencro 17 15 9 6 - 47

STM 17 20 15 20 - 72

3-pointers: CAR: Griffin 1, Johnson 1, LeBlanc 2; STM: Hader 4, Doucet 2. Total Fouls: CAR 15, STM 7.

Wednesday’s Games

Mamou at Eunice, Church Point at St. Edmunds, 

Thursday’s Games

Acadiana at Madison Prep, Comeaux at New Iberia, 

Friday’s Games 

3-5A - Comeaux at Barbe, St. Thomas More at Southside,

4-4A - LaGrange at Eunice, Rayne at Washington-Marion, 

5-4A - Westgate at Carencro, Teurlings at Northside, St. Thomas More at Southside, 

6-4A -  Opelousas at Beau Chene, Livonia at Breaux Bridge, 

5-3A - Church Point at Pine Prairie, Iota at Mamou, Ville Platte at Northwest, 

6-3A - Erath at Abbeville, St. Martinville at Crowley, Kaplan at David Thibodaux, 

6-2A - Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christain, Welsh at Port Barre, 

7-2A -  Catholic-NI at West St. Mary, Loreauville at Delcambre, Jeanerette at Franklin, 

5-1A -  St. Edmund at Sacred Heart, Thrive Academy at Westminster, 

8-1A - Centerville at Highland Baptist, Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic, Covenant Christian at Hanson,  

7-B - Bell City at Lacassine, Midland at Hathaway, 

Saturday’s Games

Northwest at West Jefferson, Lafayette Christian at Liberty, 

