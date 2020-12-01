Lafayette Christian has won three straight state championships with only one loss this season to Class 5A No. 1 Acadiana, but the power ratings placed the Knights at No. 5 in the Division III bracket.
"I do feel like our guys have earned one home playoff game over the duration of years when you're compiling championships and legacy for lack of a better team," said Lafayette Christian coach Jacarde Carter, whose team will travel to No. 4 Episcopal-BR in a quarterfinal matchup Friday.
"But at the same time, the power ratings show we're the fifth-best team."
Episcopal (8-0) and LCA (6-1) each earned first-round byes.
"They've pretty much blown out their entire schedule," Carter said of Episcopal, which is averaging 44 points per game while yielding only 6.6 points with four shutouts.
"They're well-coached and fundamentally sound with pretty good playmakers."
Episcopal is are led by tailback Ryan Armwood, who has 968 yards rushing on 92 carries with 21 touchdowns.
Quarterback Dylan Mehrotra has completed 46 of 85 passes for 660 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions.
"We've been having some pretty good, intense days of practice," Carter said. "There's no need for motivational speeches or anything. They know what's expected and what they want to do.
"And that's play our style of football. First and foremost, we want to protect the football. Then we want to play solid defense, stop the run and have a solid kicking game."
Ryan Roberts start at quarterback for LCA. Roberts and JuJuan Johnson have passed for 1,067 yards and 18 touchdowns.
LCA's top receivers are Darian Riggs (28-416, nine TDs) and five-star LSU commitment Sage Ryan (18 catches for 297 yards and three TDs).
VC faces big challenge
Vermilion Catholic coach Broc Prejean expects a stiff test when No. 7 Riverside Academy (7-2) visits the No. 2 Sceamin' Eagles (7-0) in the Division IV quarterfinals on Friday.
"They have some dynamic players," Prejean said. "Their sophomore running back (Elijah Davis) is as good as anybody we've played."
During the regular season, Davis rushed for 1,012 yards and 12 touchdowns on 123 carries.
"Their quarterback (Gage Larvadain) is an unbelievable athlete," Prejean said. "He creates a pretty special challenge for our defense."
Larvadain ran for 1,156 yards on 96 attempts with 19 TDs during the regular season for Riverside, which ousted No. 10 St. Edmund 38-19 last week.
In that game, Davis and Larvadain rushed for 308 yards and four touchdowns while the Riverside defense limited St. Edmunds tailback Keiran Davis to 42 yards.
"Riverside has a lot of size and speed on their defense," Prejean said. "They've given up some points, so we're hopeful that we'll be able to score with them. We're hoping it won't be a shootout, but there's a chance."
The Rebels' only two losses were by a total of seven points to No. 6 Country Day and Division III No. 1 Newman.
VC knocked off No. 15 St. Frederick in the first round.
"They were a heck of a team with losses to only Ouachita Christian and Oak Grove," Prejean said. "The weather conditions weren't perfect and they had a size advantage, but I thought our guys played terrific.
"We made plays when needed. It was one of (quarterback) Drew Lege's better performances with all things not working in our advantage. He had a big 65-yard pass to Mikie Bazar and a 60-yard pass to Saul Dartez."
Lege has passed for 2,117 yards with 28 touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Eagles feature four of the area's top receivers in John Robert Allums, JP Summers, Bazar and Dartez.
Dartez and Allums rank second and third among local receivers with 76 catches for 1,263 yards and 15 TDs. Bazar (38.6 yards per reception) and Summers (25.3) have a penchant for the big play.
Loreauville ready
A two-week layoff caused by a COVID-19 outbreak had little to no effect on Loreauville, which drilled District 7-2A rival Jeanerette 51-0 in a Class 2A first-round playoff game Friday.
"Defensively, I think we played one of our better games," said coach Terry Martin, whose No. 3-seeded Tigers will host No. 14 Rosepine in the second round.
The Tigers (7-0) limited No. 30 Jeanerette to minus-11 yards.
After Loreauville allowed 46 points through the first two weeks of the season, opponents have scored only 28 points in the past five games.
"Rosepine has an excellent quarterback in Ethan Frey," Martin said. "He's committed to play baseball at LSU as a catcher. He's a really good-looking kid who throws well.
"They also have a good running back. They're a spread, one-back team that is balanced with running and passing about the same amount. They also have a good-looking receiver."
The Eagles (5-2) have won four straight after last week's 50-28 rout of No. 19 Northeast. Frey rushed for 111 yards and four TDs as Rosepine racked up 500 total yards.
Isiah Stinson added 239 yards rushing on 23 carries with three touchdowns.
"Defensively, Rosepine will be a little bigger than us, so we're hoping to have a speed advantage," said Martin, who is looking to bring the Tigers to the quarterfinals for a second straight year.
Chris Anthony, Calep Jacob, Jaylyn James and Ethan Simon totaled 279 yards rushing with seven touchdowns last week.
"All our backs ran pretty well," Martin said. "Jahari Williams, who starts at defensive back, had a couple of good runs in the third quarter. I always thought he had the ability. We may use him and Ethan in the backfield at the same time."