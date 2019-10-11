OPELOUSAS — Opelousas Catholic’s secret is out.

Junior wide receiver Keon Coleman is no longer a sleeper. Thanks to the season he’s had thus far, teams are accounting for him on every play.

That was evident on the Vikings’ first possession of Thursday night’s 35-6 win over St. Edmund. When Coleman went in motion, he was shadowed by not one, two, or three Blue Jays.

Four.

Four players accounted for Coleman on a single play. So, knowing what he was dealing with, Opelousas Catholic coach Thomas David did what all sensible head coaches would do. David turned to his variety of offensive weapons, including Ronal Patin and Caleb Rubin, in a District 5-1A win.

Local scoreboard: Check out Week 6 scores, stats and stories for Acadiana-area football teams Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. All games start at 7 p.m., unless …

“Just taking what teams give us,” David said. “Four guys motion with (Coleman), (that shows) that teams are doing whatever they can to take him away. So, other guys have to be able to step up and make plays. That’s what it boils down to. If we can’t do that, then we aren’t doing what our offense is designed to. We’re all about open concepts and open space.”

On this night, it wasn’t an issue.

Patin caught five passes for 88 yards and added 42 yards rushing. Rubin ran eight times for 70 yards. Wide receiver Adam Dupre caught two passes for 56 yards.

To add to it, senior quarterback Jesse Roy threw for 315 yards.

And the guy St. Edmund tried so hard to stop? Well, Coleman had five receptions for 161 yards.

Altogether, OC rolled up 18 first downs and 451 yards of total offense.

+7 Bewers: Handing out midseason awards for the Acadiana area’s best in high school football Before we flip the page to the second half of the 2019 high school football season, let’s look back at the first half of the year and hand out…

Impressive numbers, and David told his team in their postgame huddle that he felt like this was the Vikings worst output of the season thanks to 14 penalties for a staggering 162 yards.

But, despite the penalties, the Vikings defense did a good job of stopping a special offensive approach from the Blue Jays (3-3).

Behind senior Payton Marcantel and freshman Kieran Davis, the son of former New Orleans Saints defensive end Charles Grant, St. Edmund lined up in a shotgun designed to get the most out of those two players.

They combined for 164 yards on 32 carries. But, three Blue Jay turnovers helped insure that St. Edmund could never get the ball rolling offensively.

“We just wanted them to play (assignment football) and stay in their zone,” David said. “Both of those guys are good backs and bring some different material to the table.”

Still undefeated, the Vikings now head into its biggest matchup this season, a road test against Catholic-Pointe Coupee next Friday night.

A matchup, that despite their rolling most of the season, OC isn’t taking lightly.

“I don’t know what (our players) are thinking, but I know what I beat into their heads,” David said. “It’s cliché, but with teenagers you have to take it one game at a time because you never know what could happen on a day-to-day basis.”