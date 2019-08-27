Predicting the winner of the District 3-5A race is an easy proposition for most.
The Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams won it a year ago and are expected to be even better this fall.
But while coach Matt McCullough’s Rams are the favorite to win the league again, the real question is which team will become the biggest challenger?
For most of the past decade or so, that answer was typically Barbe or Sulphur. The Buccaneers have a new quarterback and return only four starters on offense, as well as six on defense.
Sulphur is a question mark with a new coach coming off a disappointing 5-6 season.
Then there’s Comeaux, which upset the Rams last year and return two top offensive weapons in quarterback Tre’ Harris and receiver Malik Nabers.
Sam Houston is moving from a run first to a pass first offense behind seasoned quarterback Kyle Bartley, receiver Tayven Grice and 280-pound lineman Jerron Gilbert.
Also making the league a little harder to read is new blood. New Iberia is as old-guard as there is in this league, but new coach Curt Ware brings a new-look offense in the old Wing-T back to the district.
“If you run it well at any level, you have a chance to be successful,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “If they do a good job of it, it’s not an easy offense to stop. You don’t see it very often. I think it can be effective. We got to see Kaplan two years in a row, but probably none of the other teams in our district have seen it.”
Then there’s Southside, in its first year in the league under former Crowley coach Josh Fontenot, who used to be in the same league as Ware at Rayne.
“It’s going to throw a little wrench in things,” Fontenot said of the Wing-T. “Curt does a good job. Everybody always said, ‘Acadiana is different with the veer. You have to prepare for that.’ Well now if you have Acadiana one week and New Iberia the next, that’s not easy. You think it’s the same, but it’s not even close. It’s two totally different beasts. Those two offenses are way more effective now than they were 15 to 20 years ago.”
POLLS
Coaches
First-place votes in parenthesis
1. Acadiana (7) 57
2. Barbe (1) 49
3. Comeaux 44
4. Sam Houston 42
5. Sulphur 30
6. New Iberia 26
7. Southside 21
8. Lafayette High 19
Acadiana Advocate
1. Acadiana (5) 40
2. Barbe 34
3. Sam Houston 28
4. Comeaux 26
5. Sulphur 18
6. New Iberia 16
7. Lafayette High 12
8. Southside 6
TOP PLAYERS
Dillan Monette, Acadiana
RB, 5-7, 170, Sr.
Entering his fourth season as a starter in the veer machine, Monette is even stronger this season with a better understanding of the offense after playing quarterback in a pinch last season. With a big year, Monette has a chance to become the school’s all-time leading rusher.
Malik Nabers, Comeaux
WR, 6-1, 180, Jr.
It’s not often that one of the best players in this district is a wide receiver, but that’s the case with Nabers. He’s ranked 12th among juniors in the state by 247sports and has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Tennessee and Mississippi State.
Tre’ Harris, Comeaux
QB, 6-3, 195, Sr.
If Harris can lead the Spartans to a historic season, his story will be legendary. He was just a basketball player when last season began and now he’s a three-star prospect by recruiting services. His aggressive athleticism should make it difficult for opposing 3-5A defenses.
TOP GAMES
Acadiana at Comeaux, Oct. 11
Acadiana at Barbe, Nov. 1
Barbe at Comeaux, Nov .8
BEST RIVALRY
Acadiana vs. Barbe: Naturally, the historic rivalries in this league are: New Iberia vs. Lafayette High or Barbe vs. Sulphur or Lafayette vs. Acadiana, but none have been better over the past decade or so than when the Rams and Bucs get together. Acadiana’s won six of the past seven, but the Bucs still lead the overall series 19-13.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 — Combined playoff wins, not counting Acadiana High, of the five teams to make postseason play a year ago.
14 — Number of years since Comeaux High has beaten district rival New Iberia.
13 — Number of years since Lafayette High defeated archrival Acadiana High — 21-14 in 2006.
6 — Number of teams out of eight that return their starting quarterback from last season — Barbe and Sulphur are the two new ones.