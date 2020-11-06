It can be difficult to pick up right where you left off after a prolonged break from action, but Acadiana High's volleyball squad did exactly that Thursday night.

The No. 9 Rams handily defeated No. 24 Baton Rouge High in the opening round of the Division I LHSAA state playoffs.

The 3-0 sweep featured set wins of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-13 in front of the home crowd.

"After an 18-4 season, coming into tonight, the teams are tough all across the board in Division I," said Acadiana coach Celie LeBlanc-Ulm. "We hadn't seen Baton Rouge or any of the teams they've played this year, but I knew they had some really good size to them and that they were going to be very competitive, so we tried to prepare as best as possible. Luckily for us, tonight we were able to play very well.

"We actually haven't played a game, like most teams, since last Saturday, so the big gap in between games can drag out practices, practices become very long and it kind of just gets kind of tiring. So, we try to introduce new fun and competitive games in practice ... we try to have shorter practices the first few days and watch a little bit of film to see how we can better ourselves."

Amaya Crutcher led the attack for the Rams, racking up a match-high 12 kills and seven aces.

Lilly Hebert provided the Rams with a team-high 34 assists, while Emma Boudreaux led the Rams in digs with 18. Iniya Coleman registered 12 digs, nine kills and three aces with Karli Thibeaux adding six kills, three blocks and three aces.

The playoff atmosphere is a familiar feeling for Crutcher. The four-year starter is the lone remaining member of the Rams' squad that made a quarterfinals appearance in the 2017 state playoffs. The team was seeded seventh that season.

"When we went to the state tournament in 2017, we were in the same predicament as we are now," said Crutcher. "It's very similar. This year's team though, it's more of a team effort. We play more together as a team and we have more positivity."

"She's a senior, she's a leader," LeBlanc-Ulm said of Crutcher. "She's the only one who played in that state tournament quarterfinal game in 2017 and she just really has that drive inside her heart to get there and to lead her team there again. She likes to lead by action and she really showed that tonight on the court."

With Thibeaux serving, Acadiana scored four quick points to open the first set and later jumped ahead 10-2 following three consecutive aces from Crutcher to force an early Baton Rouge timeout.

Acadiana continued to roll with the momentum in the opening set following the timeout break, leading by as many as 14 points to cruise to the 25-11 set win without ever trailing.

Early into the second set, the Bulldogs kept it close, tying the score four separate times at 1-1, 5-5, 7-7 and 8-8 before the Rams gradually pulled away behind more strong serving performances from Crutcher, Hebert, Lillie Young and Maya Castaneda. The Rams ended on a 9-4 run to claim the second set victory.

The score was knotted 4-4 early in the third set, but Acadiana used a 21-9 run to clinch the playoff sweep with a 25-13 set win.

"Overall we had a good serving game tonight, which is something we really want to see going into the next round for sure," LeBlanc-Ulm said. "As far as focusing on the next game, we just really have to worry about what we do on our side of the court -- we have to be quicker in our transitions, we have to communicate better in our attacks and what we're going to hit. Defensively, we are crossing people too much.

"But overall, we just need to continue to play the best game we can day in and day out. At the end of the day we hope our best is good enough to win a game."

The playoff win pits the Rams against a familiar foe as they'll be tasked with facing No. 8 Sulphur High in Saturday's regional round. One of Acadiana's four losses on the season was a 3-1 defeat to Sulphur, less than two weeks ago, in the district title game.

The Rams hope to use the Oct. 26 loss as motivation heading into the revenge match.

"That's the motivation for the whole team," Crutcher said. "We're ready to play."