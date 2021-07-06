After reaching the Class 3A quarterfinals last season, the St. Martinville Tigers are loaded with talent once again with big-time college prospects in the sophomore, junior and senior classes.
Coach Vincent DeRouen returns 18 starters from the 2020 team that went 8-3, led by receiver Harvey Broussard.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior already holds scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Penn State, Virginia, Louisville, Hawaii and UCF, among others.
"Harvey has 12 to 15 offers," DeRouen said. "We just need to work on getting him in a little better shape. We're putting a lot on him. Down the line, that will bode well for him. He has good size, good speed, he's real intelligent and good with the books."
In a first-round playoff win over Kaplan, Broussard caught four passes for 152 yards and a touchdown and added a reception for a two-point conversion.
"Everything is getting better with recruiting as it goes along," Broussard said. "I've gotten a lot more interest from going to camps this summer."
Broussard, who camped at LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Florida State, hasn't been ranked yet by the major recruiting sites, but that doesn't bother him.
"I'm a humble kid," he said. "The way I perfect my craft and catch the ball is all that matters. It's all about my performance. I'm going to get my stars regardless."
Mississippi State, Arkansas and UCF are recruiting Broussard the hardest. Arkansas recently re-offered Broussard a second time. LSU, Miami and South Florida are showing major interest.
"LSU is coming on hard," he said. "After the camp, they spoke to me and told me they liked my upside. They think they can work with me. They said I need to work on some little things to perfect my craft and then they're going to offer me."
Broussard will be flanked at receiver by sophomore Cullen Charles (6-2, 175), who grabbed the game-winning TD pass from quarterback Tanner Harrison in a District 6-3A win over Abbeville.
"Charles has a lot of early interest," DeRouen said. "He has an offer from UCF. Everybody seems to know about him. He's one of the only kids in his age group who has an offer this early. His ceiling is way up there."
Another sophomore, running back Steven Blanco, is expected to generate plenty of interest among college recruiters with his impressive size/speed combination.
"We're going to run downhill with him," DeRouen said. "Right now, he's about 205 pounds. He runs real well, looks good and we're definitely excited about the future with him.
"He had some good showing at track meets. He has some good wheels on him, especially for a person that size. We're excited about his improvement. In the spring, we thought he was one of the most improved players."
On defense, All-Metro cornerback Mandrel Butler returns for his senior season.
"Mandrel got his first offer from Southern," DeRouen said. "That was a couple of weeks ago. Hopefully, more offers will come rolling in. He's a big-time player who is just a little under the recruiting radar. We play him all over the place where everybody isn't able to get a good look at him in one spot.
"He's definitely a talent. Mandrel has a lot of interest. Grambling looked at him. Nicholls looked at him. Basically, all of the Louisiana schools other than LSU, Louisiana Tech and Tulane have looked at him. He's getting a lot of interest but only Southern has pulled the trigger."
Defensive lineman Quinton Butler (6-0, 265) is a four-year starter.
"Both Mandrel and Quinton Butler have been starting for us since their freshman year," DeRouen said "It's their time to show up and shine. I thought Quinton would be a little more highly recruited. I still don't understand the recruiting game.
"Quinton isn't as tall as everybody would like him to be, but he's definitely a great player. They're both hard-working kids who have hit the weights pretty good. They've conditioned well in the offseason."