The Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators have seen their passing game excel early on this season thanks in large part to the performance of first-year starting quarterback Cade Dardar.
Dardar, a junior, has been able to open up the Blue Gators’ deep passing attack in what’s been a strong start to the season in which they took things to overtime in Week 1 against Lafayette High and put up 59 points this past week against Catholic of Pointe Coupee in their first win of the season.
“Cade (Dardar) has played about as good as he could’ve played,” Blue Gators coach Matt Desormeaux said. “He’s made some tough passes that have been right on the money. We’re very pleased. He had a great game last week and had a big run where he took it to the house. We couldn’t have imagined him playing any better.”
Wide receivers Britt Campbell and Austin Mills have been huge factors to the Blue Gators’ success through the air, and Campbell leads the area in receiving with 354 yards and five touchdowns.
“We’ve played really well so far (on offense),” Desormeaux said. “We missed some passes in week 1, but we really improved last week. The guys continue to improve, and we have a chance to have a really good offense and put up some points if we can continue to grow.”
The Blue Gators’ defense has improved after struggling with cramps in Week 1, and they’ll look to continue improving this week against North Vermilion, whos runs a similar offense to there's.
“We did a good job last week against the veer, but they (North Vermilion) do a lot of things differently,” Desormeaux said. “The guys are used to seeing North Vermilion’s offense because it’s what we’ve been seeing all summer (in practice). They have more depth than us, but we’re excited going in. Hopefully the (weather) conditions aren’t too bad.”
STM defense seeks upgrade
The St. Thomas More Cougars only have one returning starter on defense, and that lack of experience has shown through two weeks.
The Cougars have given 97 points so far this season, but they had the tough task of going up against a pair of state championship contenders, as they gave up 38 points to Madison Prep in Week 1 and 59 points to Alexandria in Week 2.
“We’re really inexperienced defensively,” St. Thomas More defensive coordinator Terry Tidwell said. “We’ve improved over the past two weeks, but we played terrible against Madison Prep. We’ve gotten better at tackling, but we’re still playing with poor technique. We’re getting better each week, but it probably won’t be until week 5 or 6 until we play as a unit.”
The one returning starter is junior safety Nicholas Beckwith, who started as a sophomore last year next to talented defenders such as linebacker Bryce Boullion and cornerback Dom Zepherin.
“He (Beckwith) has got some experience, but he was playing with talent last year,” Tidwell said. “He’s having to learn how to shoulder the load this year and is coming along. None of the guys in our senior class were starters last year, so they’re having to learn how to lead.”
The schedule doesn’t get any easier. The Cougars face a 4A opponent in Plaquemine followed by 4A power Neville and then another tough 5A squad in Ruston.
“The guys have been doing a good job,” Tidwell said. “They’re working hard, but you can’t teach experience. Each time we’ve gotten on the field, we get a little bit better. I felt good last game about how we improved, but it will take us time to get to the level we want to be. This is the toughest first five weeks I’ve seen while at the school (St. Thomas More).”
Carencro hopes continue momentum
The Carencro Bears were able to avenge their Week 1 loss against Acadiana, as their offense broke through in a 45-21 Week 2 victory over the Southside Sharks.
The Bears were led by junior quarterback Chantz Ceaser, who’s thriving in his first season as the full-time starting quarterback and went 8-of-10 passing for 135 yards in the Week 2 win and also piled up 105 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
“Everything’s been gelling together,” Bears coach Tony Courville said. “We’ve seen improvement on offense. Chantz (Ceaser) played a hell of a game (against Southside). He was 8-of-10 passing, and he ran the ball extremely well, so we’re pleased with his progress and like where he’s at.”
The Bears’ defense has also been stout, and they’ll look to continue their strong play this week against Lafayette High and their dynamic quarterback Grayson Saunier.
“The key is lining up correctly, and we’ve been doing that well for the most part and flying to the football (on defense),” Courville said. “We’ve got good athletes, they just needed some more experience on that side of the football.
“They (Lafayette High) present you with multiple formations. We’ll have to make sure we’re disciplined and are lining up correctly for the different formations, motions and shifts. The quarterback (Saunier) is an exceptional athlete who runs and throws it well and makes good decisions. We’ll have to make sure we know where he’s at at all times.”