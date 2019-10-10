Leave it to a reporter to ask about the one thing Church Point coach J.C. Arceneaux is glad no one around his program is even mentioning: Bears running back Rodney Dupuis is 151 yards shy of breaking the school’s career rushing record.
“It’s funny you ask that question because we were sitting in the office after practice, working on some things for yesterday.” Arceneaux said, “And I made this comment, ‘No has even talked about Rodney being 151 yards away from breaking the school record, and I like it just like that.’
“Rodney’s not talking about it. This kids aren’t talking about it. Within the team, nobody’s concerned about that. Nobody’s putting that ahead.”
It would certainly be a tremendous achievement for Dupuis, whose rushed for 573 yards this season and 4,950 yards in his career, to break the record Tony Citizen set in 1985. But the game in front of Dupuis and the Bears (2-2) appears to be much more important — a district opener against undefeated and third-ranked Iota, which has outscored their first five opponents 185-40.
“I knew we were going to be a good team,” said Iota coach Josh Andrus, whose 27-4 in his last 31 games as the Bulldogs’ headman. “How good, I wasn’t sure. I didn’t know if we’d be in the same situation (as last year) — undefeated right now. I didn’t know if we were going to be undefeated by this time because I thought our schedule was tougher than last year.
"But the guys that have stepped up into starting roles to replace those big shoes that we lost from last year, I think they’ve exceeded what we thought they would be like. That goes to that work ethic and coaching.”
Part of the reason Dupuis has a chance to break Citizen’s record against Iota is because Church Point’s game against St. Louis last week was cancelled due to lightning. The Bears waited about an hour to get on the field before officials cleared the stadium in Lake Charles.
“Me and (St. Louis coach) Chad Lavergne talked, and we said, ‘Look, if it’s going to be a post-9 o’clock kickoff, I just think the best thing to do is cancel the game.’ Because by that time, there was nobody left there. They all had got in their vehicles (and left).
“We talked about playing the next day, but it was their homecoming. We would have had to kickoff before 2 o’clock. We didn’t get back to school until 10:30. So that means I would have had to have the kids back at school for 8, try to make sure I fed them, load them up and then go back to the game. Logistically, there was no way I could put all that together in that short of time. So we just agreed to not play the game.”
The one obvious benefit of not playing last week is Church Point is more rested than Iota. Considering the Bears have had to deal with several injuries during the first half of the season, including having to start seven sophomores on defense in the opener against Notre Dame, Arceneaux is grateful for the unplanned off week.
“It’s definitely a positive,” Arceneaux said. “Because we were so banged up, it gave us a chance to try to get some kids back and try to get some kids healthy. So on that end, it worked out. You don’t ever want to miss a game, but again, we couldn’t control that. So we’re going to look at it from a positive standpoint."
The last two meetings between the Bears and Bulldogs have been decided by one score, with Church Point winning a 41-34 game in 2017 and Iota rallying to win 15-12 in 2018. The Bulldogs’ 15 unanswered points in the second half of last year’s game kept their unblemished record intact. The Bulldogs ended up not losing until the semifinals.
“Regardless of what happens, it’s going to be a good game,” Andrus said. “We feel that us and Church Point are the two best teams in the district, and it’s the most important game of the year because it’s the game this week.
“The last two have been very competitive. Whether it’s going to be high-scoring or low-scoring, I think that all depends on how we play. But I think regardless it’s going to be a close game.”
Dupuis isn’t the only star ball carrier in this game. Iota’s Luke Doucet, an all-state performer as a junior, has rushed for an area-high 1,048 and 13 touchdowns on 85 carries, including a 319-yard outing last week against North Vermilion.
“He’s looks heavier than he was last year,” Arceneaux said of Doucet. “He’s got another year of experience under his belt. I think he’s pretty good.”