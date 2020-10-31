ST. MARTINVILLE - Tanner Harrison and Mandrel Butler accounted for all five of St. Martinville's touchdowns in a 32-20 win over visiting Kaplan on Friday.
Harrison was 6-of-7 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns. The junior (12 carries, 37 yards) rushed for another score.
"Tanner always does a good job," St. Martinville coach Vincent DeRouen said. "It's just that sometimes we don't block for him the way we should, and that makes him look bad because he has to throw off his back foot."
Harrison completed both TD passes to 6-foot-4, sophomore receiver Harvey Broussard, who finished with a game-high 83 yards on three catches.
"When Harrison has time and can set his feet, he has one of the better arm talents around," DeRouen said. "And he's a heady kid. He understands the game and knows what he wants to do."
Broussard had another 50-yard TD negated by a holding call. Kyrin LeBlanc added three receptions for 75 yards.
"It was Kyrin's first game back," DeRouen said of the 6-foot-3 junior, who has been plagued with several injuries during his career. "We're proud of what he did and how he played. We've been waiting for him the past two and a half years."
Broussard caught a 32-yard pass to put the Tigers (4-1, 2-0 in District 6-3A) ahead 6-0 at the 5:52 mark of the first quarter.
In the third quarter, he added a 43-yard reception that put St. Martinville up 20-8.
"Harvey is a big play waiting to happen," DeRouen said. "We're definitely happy about what Kyrin and Harvey are doing. We just have to get the other receivers more involved, too.
"We also tried to get (freshman receiver) Cullen (Charles) more involved. It didn't happen, but he'll have better days."
Freshman tailback Steven Blanco led all rushers with 110 yards on 16 attempts, while Butler totaled 84 yards rushing on two carries with a touchdown.
"Mandrel was cramping and with him trying to play both sides of the ball, he didn't hold up as well as we thought he would," DeRouen said of the junior, who put the game on ice with a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:23 remaining.
"We know he can take it to the house at any time. I was getting a little nervous before that pick-six, a little antsy, but he's supposed to make those kinds of plays. He's been starting since he was a freshman. We expect that from him."
With 5:28 remaining, Kaplan (1-3, 0-2) rallied to close within 26-20 on a 30-yard run by Caden Campisi, who paced the Pirates with 93 yards on 16 carries.
"Tank (Lotief) and I worked together at Northside," DeRouen said of the Kaplan coach. "I know what he brings to the table. I knew his team would emulate him and be tough, hard-nosed kids. We were prepared for that part."
Drake LeJeune added 78 yards on 14 carries for the Pirates, who had previously reduced the deficit to 20-14 on a wild play at the 8:46 mark of the fourth quarter.
From his team's own 40-yard line, Kaplan quarterback Raine Mire dropped back and floated a long pass to Gabe Clement Jr., who hauled in the football and made his way to the St. Martinville five before fumbling.
Fortunately for the Pirates, Slade Hollier was there to scoop up the ball and cross the goal-line.
"We thought that with our big plays, we might force them to change their style and throw it more, but when they threw it, they still made plays," Lotief said. "They don't quit. They're well-coached. Tank does a good job with them."