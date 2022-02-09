ACA.carhoops.020722.646

Beau Chene defender Titus Thomas (5) and Jayden Blueitt (10) go up and try to block the shoot of New Iberia guard Kylan Dugas (12) during their boyÕs high school basketball game in the 2022 Cajundome Classic at the Cajundome on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southside 54, Acadiana 41

Barbe 58, Sulphur 51

Comeaux 49, Lafayette High 46

New Iberia 65, Sam Houston 24

Washington-Marion 77, Eunice 39

LaGrange 58, DeRidder 44

North Vermilion 65, Rayne 58

Northside 62, Carencro 61

St. Thomas More 55, Teurlings 49

Livonia 53, Opelousas 45

Northwest 77, Church Point 44

Ville Platte 80, Iota 51

Mamou 102, Pine Prairie 73

Abbeville 40, Crowley 38

David Thibodaux 49, Erath 43

St. Martinville 68, Kaplan 33

Lafayette Christian 92, Port Barre 50

Notre Dame 50, Lake Arthur 42

Ascension Episcopal 42, Houma Christian 35

Catholic-NI 50, West St. Mary 44

Loreauville 49, Delcambre 40

Franklin 82, Jeanerette 64

Opelousas Catholic 58, St. Edmund 35

Sacred Heart-VP 47, Grant 38

Centerville 48, Covenant Christian 23

Central Catholic 80, Hanson 46

Vermilion Catholic 54, Highland Baptist 42

Bell City 66, JS Clark 52

ESA 58, Hathaway 43

Lacassine 88, Midland 54

Northside Christian 90, Starks 31

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southside 64, Acadiana 37

Barbe 59, Sulphur 30

Lafayette High 87, Comeaux 12

Sam Houston 50, New Iberia 39

Washington-Marion 72, Eunice 5

North Vermilion 39, Rayne 37

Carencro 55, Northside 53

St. Thomas More 60, Teurlings 39

Opelousas 51, Livonia 39

Northwest 50, Church Point 30

Iota 50, Ville Platte 44

Mamou 58, Pine Prairie 53

Crowley 49, Abbeville 13

David Thibodaux 46, Erath 38

St. Martinville 47, Kaplan 43

Lafayette Christian 52, Port Barre 34

Delcambre 42, Loreauville 4

Franklin 63, Jeanerette 34

St. Edmund 47, Opelousas Catholic 22

Grant 43, Sacred Heart-VP 12

Covenant Christian 57, Centerville 27

Central Catholic 54, Hanson 44

Highland Baptist 51, Vermilion Catholic 25

JS Clark 50, Bell City 47

Midland 48, Lacassine 47