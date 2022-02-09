BOYS BASKETBALL
Southside 54, Acadiana 41
Barbe 58, Sulphur 51
Comeaux 49, Lafayette High 46
New Iberia 65, Sam Houston 24
Washington-Marion 77, Eunice 39
LaGrange 58, DeRidder 44
North Vermilion 65, Rayne 58
Northside 62, Carencro 61
St. Thomas More 55, Teurlings 49
Livonia 53, Opelousas 45
Northwest 77, Church Point 44
Ville Platte 80, Iota 51
Mamou 102, Pine Prairie 73
Abbeville 40, Crowley 38
David Thibodaux 49, Erath 43
St. Martinville 68, Kaplan 33
Lafayette Christian 92, Port Barre 50
Notre Dame 50, Lake Arthur 42
Ascension Episcopal 42, Houma Christian 35
Catholic-NI 50, West St. Mary 44
Loreauville 49, Delcambre 40
Franklin 82, Jeanerette 64
Opelousas Catholic 58, St. Edmund 35
Sacred Heart-VP 47, Grant 38
Centerville 48, Covenant Christian 23
Central Catholic 80, Hanson 46
Vermilion Catholic 54, Highland Baptist 42
Bell City 66, JS Clark 52
ESA 58, Hathaway 43
Lacassine 88, Midland 54
Northside Christian 90, Starks 31
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Southside 64, Acadiana 37
Barbe 59, Sulphur 30
Lafayette High 87, Comeaux 12
Sam Houston 50, New Iberia 39
Washington-Marion 72, Eunice 5
North Vermilion 39, Rayne 37
Carencro 55, Northside 53
St. Thomas More 60, Teurlings 39
Opelousas 51, Livonia 39
Northwest 50, Church Point 30
Iota 50, Ville Platte 44
Mamou 58, Pine Prairie 53
Crowley 49, Abbeville 13
David Thibodaux 46, Erath 38
St. Martinville 47, Kaplan 43
Lafayette Christian 52, Port Barre 34
Delcambre 42, Loreauville 4
Franklin 63, Jeanerette 34
St. Edmund 47, Opelousas Catholic 22
Grant 43, Sacred Heart-VP 12
Covenant Christian 57, Centerville 27
Central Catholic 54, Hanson 44
Highland Baptist 51, Vermilion Catholic 25
JS Clark 50, Bell City 47
Midland 48, Lacassine 47