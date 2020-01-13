For the first time in school history, Teurlings Catholic volleyball Cicily Hidalgo has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Louisiana Volleyball Player of the Year, the company announced Monday.
The Gatorade Player of the Year award puts a bow on what was an outstanding junior season for the 6-foot outside hitter.
Hidalgo helped the Rebels win their seventh straight state title with a sweep of Ben Franklin in Division II championship game in November. Hidalgo was selected as the Most Outstanding Player of the Division II tournament, leading Teurlings with 15 kills in the title game.
"She's such a humble player," said Rebels coach Terry Hebert. "She's a hard worker. I think this is very, very deserving for her. She doesn't like to be in the limelight, although the position that she is in tends to lend itself to be in the limelight."
Hidalgo produced 517 kills, 85 blocks, 526 digs and 86 assists this past season. She earned first-team All-State honors for the second year in a row and was chosen as the Most Outstanding Player for The Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro Team.
"Normally your stereotypical defensive player is that short, low-to-the-ground individual who can hit the floor, digs well and has a lot ball control on the first contact," Hebert said. "Cicily is 6-foot, and she has just as much ball control as any libero I've seen.
"She passes well. She led the team in digs. Then obviously at the net, she's got great court awareness. She knows when to hit. She knows when to tip. She exploits holes in their defense. She serves well. She can set the ball if she has to."
In her three years as a starter, Hidalgo has racked up 1,270 kills and 1,247 digs, while the Rebels have posted 132-11 record as a team, including going 42-0 during her freshman season.
"Without her I'm not quite sure we're as dominant as we are," Hebert said. "We've been fortunate to have some other weapons out there, but she's definitely a valuable one."
Hidalgo also maintains a 3.43 grade-point average and, along with tutoring and coaching youth volleyball, has participated in local fundraising campaigns that aid cancer research.
The Gatorade Louisiana Volleyball Player of the Year award has been dominated by Mount Carmel players in recent years. Former Cubs player Ellie Holzman received the honor the last three years and was also named Gatorade National Player of the Year last year.
Hidalgo is also now eligible for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this month. One athlete in 12 sports is chosen as the Gatorade National Player of the Year.