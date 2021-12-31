Daniel “Crunch” Broussard was more than just a referee.

He was a mentor, a teacher and most of all a friend to so many people.

“Crunch is the best referee I have ever experienced,” local singer Bryson “Cupid” Bernard said. “He’s second to none.”

Broussard, who served as an official for more than 30 years, died Monday at the age of 53.

Known for his love of children and youth sports and his comedic personality, Broussard’s came as a shock to all those who knew him.

“At times when people pass away, some just hit you in the stomach like you swallowed a giant rock,” Lafayette Parks and Recreation Supervisor Walter Guillory said. “This was certainly gut-wrenching.”

“It definitely was unexpected,” Bernard said. “He was too lively. He had so much life. This totally caught everyone off guard. What a huge loss for our community.”

For the past five years, Paul Elaire and Broussard would eat lunch together daily sometimes at a restaurant, a local park or at Elaire’s home. On Dec. 22, the two were having lunch at Elaire’s home when Broussard began showing signs of a stroke according to Elaire.

“I was with him that day,” Elaire said. “While we were talking, I noticed his mouth was crooked, so I called the ambulance.”

Elaire never thought that would be the last day he would have lunch with his long-time friend.

“Crunch was a comedian,” Elaire said. “He and I have been calling games together for at least 30 years. He’s a ball of fun. People loved him. He’s going to be missed.”

Guillory said there was so much to love about Broussard, but for him his “love of the children” is what set him apart from other officials.

“Crunch is one of the few officials I have enjoyed watching officiate,” Guillory said. “He taught kids while he was in action of officiating. That was so special. You would see him stop a basketball game or a football game to point out to a kid what they were doing wrong.”

“He would correct you with love,” Bernard said. “Crunch was a mediator of the crowd. He had the ability to calm parents down, but he also just truly loved all of those kids. He knew all of them by name. I mean he was just a good man.”

With his death, the community lost more than a referee. The community has lost “a piler of the community.”

“Took his platform as an official to work with kids and to teach them about life,” Guillory said. “It wasn’t about people noticing him. He had a tremendous impact on kids. There will never be another Crunch in terms of knowing how to officiate and work a crowd. The best thing about him was the lessons he had for kids. He’s going to leave behind such a positive legacy.”