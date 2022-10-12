The Episcopal School of Acadiana Falcons improved to 13-13 after defeating the Ascension Episcopal School Gators 3-1 Tuesday night.
ESA is now 1-1 in district play and will look to build confidence against a difficult district schedule, coach Sara Robichaux said.
Robichaux said she was proud of her team's ability to execute their offensive game plan against the Gators.
“We really talked about running our offense in a very specific way. We wanted to keep Tyler Harson our middle No. 4 in the match and shut down their big hitter Taylen Guillot who was in the middle. I wanted that matchup because I knew our middle could withstand that” Robichaux said.
Camille Kane led the Falcons in scoring with 12 kills. Two back-to-back kills in game one brought ESA back into the game when they were down 13-17. ESA went on to tie the game 17-17 and would win the game in overtime 26-24.
“[Kane] is 100% or nothing. She doesn’t know any speed but as fast as she can go and we love that,” Robichaux said.
Robichaux is optimistic about the prospects of her team, because every starter but one is a junior, and will return next season more experienced. The other starter, Avery Monica, is an eighth grader and Robichaux said she sees her as a future all-state player.
“My goal for her is one day she’ll be an all-state player. I think she’s got that in there,” Robichaux said.
ESA overcame deficits in two of its three games the Falcons won. Briley Herpin said that accountability and teamwork have been a major contributor to ESA’s success this season.
“I think that this game really prepared us for district and the road to state,” Herpin said.
ESA’s raucous student section helped force Ascension into service errors late in games as ESA were able to win games one and four 26-24 and 25-22.
“They brought a lot of energy which was really fun. Actually, in the past they’ve been a little too loud to where we can’t hear ourselves. So, I felt like tonight they were just perfect,” Robichaux said.
Tyler Harson said she sees the improvements her team is making and has big aspirations for the team going into their remaining district schedule and the postseason tournament.
“At the end of the season? I see us winning state baby,” Harson said.