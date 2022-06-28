The Northside High School football team hasn't posted a winning record in recent seasons, but there is an increased level of excitement surrounding the program after head coach John Simmons hired former Viking standouts Jacarde Carter and Malcolm Glaze as coaches.
Carter, who went on to play at Grambling State, previously served as head coach at Lafayette Christian Academy. He'll bring a championship pedigree to Northside as defensive coordinator.
Glaze, who played at McNeese State, will coach receivers Carter and Glaze helped the Vikings to three district titles during their tenure as players.
"Coach Carter and Coach Glaze are great additions," Simmons said. "The kids are upbeat and excited, and the alumni have gotten interested."
Shortly after he was hired, Carter began reaching out to Northside alumni in an effort to generate support for the program. One of his projects, a $10,000 fundraiser, reached half of its goal in three days.
"It feels amazing to be back at my alma mater," Carter said. "We're working on a resurgence of Northside football."
Carter said that the Vikings had a regular turnout of 15 kids at the beginning of summer workouts, but that the number has since swelled to 40.
The Vikings return over half of their starting defense, including team leaders Kyron Zeno and Joshua Carter.
Zeno, a 6-foot-0, 240-pound senior middle linebacker, also plays fullback and tight end.
"He can play pretty much anywhere," Simmons said of Zeno, who has three older brothers who played for Northside. "I've known him since he was four years old. He knows the game and is a very good downhill linebacker with great feet and great strength."
Carter is a four-year starter who was an all-district selection as a junior.
"Josh is a tough, physical cornerback," Simmons said. "He can also return kicks. We will put him all over the field. He's a go-getter who loves to play. Kyron and Josh are our two head honchos."
Carter, who said he's simplified the defensive scheme, has another potential star in 6-foot-1, 245-pound senior defensive end Khalil Doss.
"Khalil brings some extra bounce to the field," Simmons said. "He's quick, strong and really aggressive with a great first step. He likes going to camps and has been getting better all summer.
"He's the total package."
On offense, quarterback Tommy Thomas, running back Ja'nathan Bonnette, center Malachi Celestine and receivers Jamarian Johnnie and Cameron Gotch are players to watch.
"Tommy throws a nice ball and is very elusive," Simmons said. "Bonnette is a durable back and a strong-willed kid who runs hard. He will tote the rock the majority of the time."
Thomas (6-2, 185) is a senior. Bonnette (5-8, 195) is sophomore, while Johnnie is a 6-foot-5 senior who stars on the basketball team. Simmons describes Celestine (5-9, 250, Jr.) as "a student of the game who had an excellent spring."
Big things are also expected from Kaleb Fox, a two-way lineman.
"There is a lot of teaching and learning going on," Simmons said. "The kids are pumped. As coaches, we're looking to win, and that (trickles down) to the players.
"The sky is the limit."