After going 12-1 and reaching the Class 4A quarterfinals last year, St. Martinville is the new kid on the block in District 6-3A following reclassification — and the favorite to win the league.
The Tigers must replace 2,000-yard rusher Travien Benjamin — now at Southern — and find a new quarterback, but the defense is loaded with eight returning starters.
Four starting defensive backs return, including last year's interception leader, sophomore Mandrel Butler. Senior strong safety Bailey Mitchell, who missed half of the 2018 season with a broken ankle, is the heart and soul of the defense.
Butler and Mitchell could both get carries on offense, along with senior Cody Williams, as coach Vincent Derouen might employ a tailback-by-committee approach.
Regardless of the ball carrier, there should be holes to run through with the starting fullback from 2018, Ta'Kaevin Landry, leading the charge along with all-state offensive lineman Michael Pete.
Kaplan is aiming for a fourth consecutive trip to the semifinals under coach Stephen "Tank" Lotief, who graduated his top two rushers in Drake Abshire and Braylon Romero.
Abshire and Romero combined for 2,500 yards on the ground, but the cupboard isn't bare.
Senior Romin Bradley returns to call the signals at quarterback, and he'll have two experienced options in the passing game with wide receiver Kobe Bates and tight end Andre' Gaspard.
The Pirates, of course, prefer to run the ball. Drake LeJeune began the 2018 season at running back but shifted to linebacker later in the year.
Nathan Sistrunk is a versatile three-year starter who might take snaps at running back.
Crowley, which went 8-4 and reached the second-round before getting eliminated by Kaplan, is changing from a traditional I-formation based offense to the spread option under new offensive coordinator Stu Cook.
Coach Jeptha Wall's club showed it can compete with anyone last year, taking eventual state champion Eunice to the wire before losing 32-26.
The entire offensive backfield, led by 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback Marquis Garrett, returns, but four of the five starters on the offensive line are new.
Last year's leading rusher and receiver, Obadiah Butler, is back for his senior campaign but he will enter the season on the mend from a broken ankle.
Erath began last year 0-5, but the Bobcats recovered to win four of five district games with the lone league loss coming against Kaplan.
Senior quarterback Luke LeBlanc, who threw for 2,000-plus yards and rewrote the school record book, lost four receivers to graduation, but star defensive players Lane Toups and Tucker Derise will play both sides of the ball for coach Eric LeBlanc.
Abbeville junior quarterback Jaidyn O'Brien has been the starter for coach Kevin Kern since he was a freshman.
Although the Wildcats graduated three running backs from last year's 3-7 squad, the entire offensive line returns intact.
Six of the front seven on defense are seniors, led by three-year starting linebacker Christian Alvarez.
POLLS
Coaches poll
St. Martinville (4) 21
Kaplan (1) 18
Crowley 14
Erath 11
Abbeville 10
Acadiana Advocate poll
St. Martinville (3) 23
Kaplan (2) 22
Crowley 14
Erath 11
Abbeville 5
TOP GAMES
St. Martinville at Kaplan Oct. 18
Kaplan at Crowley Oct. 25
Crowley at Erath Nov. 1
TOP PLAYERS
Marquis Garrett, Crowley
QB, 6-3, 195, Sr.
Garrett is a good-looking prospect who also has the pedigree. His father, Shane Garrett, played at Texas A&M and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals. With legitimate 4.5 40-yard dash speed, Garrett is a long-strider who should thrive in new offensive coordinator Stu Cook's spread-option offense. In last year's 20-16 win at Church Point, Garrett threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns to rally Crowley from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
Luke LeBlanc, Erath
QB, 6-2, 180, Sr.
LeBlanc is the first quarterback in school history to pass for more than 2,000 yards in a season. As a junior, he threw for approximately 2,300 yards and 17 touchdowns, including a 213-yard, three-touchdown performance in the team's first win of the season at Berwick in Week 5. LeBlanc shattered Erath's previous single-season passing record — set in 1985 — by almost 800 yards.
Brian Wiltz, St. Martinville
WR, 5-7, 165, Sr.
The leading offensive performer from last year's team, Wiltz accounted for approximately 2,000 all-purpose yards. He's a dangerous return man, racking up 800 yards on special teams to accompany 700 yards receiving and 500 rushing yards. Wiltz started at quarterback in the spring game versus Westgate and will likely share snaps under center this year along with sophomore Tanner Harrison.
BEST RIVALRY
ERATH vs. KAPLAN: Erath hasn't defeated their Vermilion Parish rival since a 42-7 rout in 2007. While the Pirates have dominated the annual series, that doesn't diminish the matchup's intensity. The only district setback for the Bobcats in 2018 was a 28-14 loss to Kaplan.
BY THE NUMBERS
16: Number of seniors gone from last year's Kaplan team. That group helped the Pirates capture 42 wins with three straight trips to the 3A semifinals. Coach Tank Lotief has won 73 percent of his games in nine years at Kaplan.
27: Erath entered the 3A playoffs last year as the No. 27 seed. The Bobcats hung tough at No. 6 Lake Charles College Prep in the first round and led 14-0 at halftime behind touchdowns from Tucker Derise and Luke LeBlanc before the Blazers bounced back for a 28-14 win.
258: Combined rushing yards accumulated by Obadiah Butler in the first two weeks of the 2018 season for Crowley, which defeated Iowa and Westlake for a 2-0 start. The Gents hope the 5-foot-7, 170-pound senior will regain that form after he recovers from a broken ankle.
1984: The last year St. Martinville won a state championship in football. The Tigers were also champions in 1981 and runner-up in 1985. Early Doucet led the Tigers to the semifinals in 2002 by rushing for two touchdowns in a 42-7 quarterfinal win against Edna Karr.