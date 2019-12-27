The Lafayette Christian girls basketball team is coming off its third straight Division IV championship and, as it moves up in classification, is already 13-0 on the season.
Surprised? You shouldn’t be. The Lady Knights, which have not played a game decided by fewer than 17 points, are every bit the well-oiled machine they appear to be.
They graduated just two key contributors from last year’s team — Janae Duffy and Bre Porter, the latter of whom now plays for UL — and returns another future Ragin’ Cajun, Tamera Johnson.
The experience lends itself to a squad with no real holes and outstanding chemistry. Players have mastered a system established when Errol Rogers Sr., who now coaches LCA’s boys team, was coaching the girls. Most of the Lady Knights play AAU together in the offseason, too.
“They know where each other are going to be,” said LCA first-year coach Lexie Taylor. “They read each other well. They know how to rotate on defense. The chemistry is excellent because they communicate with their eyes.”
So for Taylor, who served as an assistant coach the last two years, the talent she’s working with helps alleviate any pressure she feels to uphold the standard of the program. Fortunately for Taylor, she knows this group of players well.
“Really, it’s an honor for me,” Taylor said. “These kids are just a great group of girls to be around. I think I’m blessed in many ways to be able to coach them. Not only coach them, I also get to teach them in the classroom. I taught most of them last year. I teach physics and chemistry.
“They’re very bright young ladies in the classroom and then also on the court. They understand the game. They really make it easy on me. It’s more of just a management, helping them see little things here and there. But for the most part, they do an excellent job of recognizing and understanding the game and being able to play. It’s really been just a blessing for me.”
It starts with Johnson, a second-team all-state performer who is averaging more than 25 points per game. She’s already broken the program’s single-game scoring record twice this season, most recently with 40 points during an 86-12 win against Breaux Bridge on Dec. 19.
Johnson can create her own offense, but she’s also become a force in the lane.
“We had Bre Porter last year that was really dominating at the center position, and Tamera kind of added to that, which was great,” Taylor said. “But I think with Bre being out of the paint, the paint pretty much belongs to (Johnson). She runs the paint in terms of offensive and defensive rebounding. She averages a double-double every game.”
Then there’s senior point guard Autumn Chassion, who missed two months of last season with a thumb injury but returned for the Lady Knights’ title defense. Taylor considers Melia Sylvester, Zoe Wiltz, Ajayah Simpson and Kirsten Journet to be “x-factors,” all capable of being the third scoring option.
“They’re capable of being that extra impact player if Autumn and Tamera are taken out of the game, in terms of whether they’re denied or their shots maybe not falling,” Taylor said. “We have those kids that really step up and fill those gaps in.”
The non-verbal communication Taylor alluded to is most evident between Chassion and Johnson. Chassion can make eye contact with Johnson, and Johnson will know what kind of pass Chassion will deliver her.
“Autumn has averaged at least over 10 assists a game,” Taylor said. “Some games she’s had 20. Some games, 15. So she knows how to distribute the ball really well and has done a great job in leading our team in that aspect as well.”
It may not look this way based on the results, but Taylor said LCA has been tested through the first month of the season, including wins over quality programs like Elton, Donaldsonville, Northwest, Madison Prep and A.J. Ellender.
The competition level will only increase next month when the Lady Knights play in the 10th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic at the Alario Center in Westwego. The Lady Knights, which open up the National Prep Classic with defending Division I champion John Curtis, will compete in the Platinum division with other elite teams from around the country.
But the dominance thus far is mostly a product of Lady Knights’ attention to detail, Taylor said. Differing defenses looks don’t seem to faze LCA, and players always raise their level of play when it's necessary.
“We are definitely tested, but somehow I just feel like they find a way to find the other team’s weaknesses,” Taylor said. “Offensively, like I said, Autumn just understands the game and the defenses that they’re in, and our girls have really gotten better at reading the defense. That’s really what I worked a lot on in preseason.”