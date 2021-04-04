Zachary and St. Augustine high schools broke through with boys basketball state championships this season — the first time in decades for Zachary.
Each school has now earned individual recognition on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A all-state basketball teams.
Jonathan McClinton coached Zachary (26-6) to its first LHSAA tourney appearance since 1963, and the school won its first state boys basketball title since 1944. For that McClinton earned the LSWA's Coach of the Year for Class 5A.
From Division I champion St. Augustine, senior point guard Nasir Degruy earned first-team all-state recognition. Joining him on the first team were Bonnabel senior Will Allen (23.8 points per game), Hahnville senior Claudell Harris Jr. (20.7 ppg), Scotlandville senior Emareyon McDonald (18.8 ppg) and Natchitoches Central senior Darius Young (21 ppg).
Allen was selected as the boys Outstanding Player. The 6-foot-8 Louisiana Tech signee posted double figures in points and rebounds in all 28 games for the Bruins this season. He averaged 15.1 rebounds and 3.9 blocks.
The girls Outstanding Player is Benton senior Jada Anderson (18.1 ppg) after she led her school to a state runner-up finish in Class 5A. Anderson averaged five rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.3 steals.
The UL-Monroe signee helped Benton reach the state tournament in all four of her high school seasons. Keith Green of Class 5A champion Captain Shreve is the girls Coach of the Year. The Gators finished 21-5.
Joining Anderson on the first team is Ponchatoula senior and LSU signee Amoura Graves (22.4 ppg), West Monroe junior Pashonnay Johnson (17 ppg), Captain Shreve’s Addison Martin (14 ppg) and Mt. Carmel senior Taylor Wilkins (17 ppg).
LSWA CLASS 5A CHARTS
Boys
First team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Darius Young Natchitoches Central 6-5 Sr. 21.0
Emareyon McDonald Scotlandville 6-0 Sr. 18.8
Will Allen Bonnabel 6-8 Sr. 23.8
Claudell Harris Jr. Hahnville 6-3 Sr. 20.7
Nasir Degruy St. Augustine 6-4 Sr. 14.0
Second team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Javion Richard West Monroe 6-3 Sr. 12.0
Jaterrius Fusilier New Iberia 6-1 Sr. 22.8
John Mitchell Captain Shreve 6-3 Sr. 18.0
Jalen Bolden Zachary 6-4 Jr. 17.6
Warren Young Jr. Walker 6-1 So. 17.8
Outstanding player: Will Allen, Bonnabel
Coach of the Year: Jonathan McClinton, Zachary
HONORABLE MENTION: Zaheem Jackson, Scotlandville; Rashaud Winslow, Thibodaux; Terrence Ruffin, Central Lafourche; James Ross, Ouachita; Brandon Rodgers Hardy, Zachary; Mitchell Easley, Alexandria; Devin Bilbo, Airline; Dylan Slaid, Benton; Bryce Roberts, Parkway; Eric McKnight, Southwood.
Girls
First team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Pashonnay Johnson West Monroe 5-5 Jr. 17.0
Amoura Graves Ponchatoula 6-0 Sr. 22.4
Taylor Wilkins Mt. Carmel 5-10 Sr. 17.0
Jada Anderson Benton 5-3 Sr. 18.1
Addison Martin Captain Shreve 6-0 Sr. 14.0
Second team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Chysta Narcisse Lafayette 5-8 So. 20.0
Jaylee Womack Ponchatoula 5-11 Jr. 22.7
Terren Coffil John Curtis 5-9 Fr. 19.4
Jaylyn James Mandeville 5-9 Sr. 25.2
Caitlin Travis Walker 5-7 So. 20.2
Outstanding player: Jada Anderson, Benton
Coach of the Year: Keith Greene, Captain Shreve
HONORABLE MENTION: Shamiya Butler, West Monroe; Faith Lee, Ouachita; Emerald Parker, Ruston; Aylanna Winn, Pineville; Jahniya Brown, Lafayette; Alexis Lavarine, John Curtis; Miranda Stassel, Mt. Carmel; Beyonce Henry, Terrebonne; Nia Hardison, Natchitoches Central; Kori Rice, Airline; Toria Brocks, Airline; Mikaylah Williama, Parkway; Kali Howard, Zachary; Sh’Diamond McKnight, Parkway; Kennedee Shelton, Southwood; Jermesha Frierson, Southwood; Jasmine Matthews, East St. John; Kori Joseph, Hahnville; Kyra Bradley, West Jefferson.