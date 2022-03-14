After one season at the helm at Breaux Bridge, Tank Lotief has resigned as the Tigers football coach.
“I am still teaching and plan on finishing the school year,” Lotief said Monday. “I figured I’d resign to let the coaching search begin.”
While Lotief wouldn’t go into specifics as to why he decided to leave the program, he believed it was the best decision for both parties.
“I don’t want to comment on the negatives,” Lotief said. “Football is the ultimate team sport. You don’t have success without the man next to you. You play for the love of the game, and you play for your teammates.”
In their lone season under Lotief, the Tigers went 4-7 which included two forfeits against Catholic High of New Iberia and St. Martinville because of COVID-19 issues. Breaux Bridge finished the regular season, winning three of its final four games. The Tigers then lost to No. 1 seed Edna Karr 43-8 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
For his career, Lotief is 145-84 as a head coach, including a 92-42 record during 11 seasons at Kaplan.
In 2016, Lotief led the Pirates to a 13-1 record as they reached the semifinals for the first time since 1985. The Pirates also made the semifinals in 2017 and 2018.
Before his time at Breaux Bridge and Kaplan, Lotief coached at North Vermilion and was an assistant football and head wrestling coach at Northside.
“As far as my plans go, we will see if anyone else wants my services as a head coach or assistant coach,” Lotief said.