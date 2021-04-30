The St. Thomas More softball team wasn’t lacking offensive firepower in the state semifinals versus Haynes Academy, but they didn’t have quite enough to advance.
The No. 2-seeded Lady Cougars were leading 3-0 heading into the fourth inning, but a couple of costly errors allowed the third-seeded Yellow Jackets to take the lead and eventually secure a 7-5 victory to advance to the Division II state championship.
The Cougars nearly avoided trouble in the fourth whenever the Yellow Jackets were rallying, but the infield defense wasn’t quite sharp enough to help out starting pitcher Nelly Townsend.
“You can’t give away that many outs and expect to win in a semifinal game,” Cougars coach Andria Waguespack said. “We had way too many mistakes defensively. We scored the runs we needed to, we just had too many mistakes today and gave away too many.”
The Cougars were down 7-3 at one point, but their lineup fought back and nearly staged a comeback like they did several times in the regular season.
“That’s been us all year,” Waguespack said. “If anybody would ask us what our strongest attribute is, we compete. We’re going to come at you, this group is not going to stop. The scoreboard is not going to dictate their fight. I’m so proud of them for that because it’s easy to go ahead and take the easy route and say it’s over, but these kids haven't done that.
"All year long we’ve scrapped back and never let that scoreboard dictate our energy. I’m glad for them and happy they were able to keep fighting. It just wasn’t meant to be for us today.”
Townsend pitched 4.2 innings and was pulled in the fifth inning after a second error led to a three-run homer by Hailey Peterson, but sophomore Ava Prejean came in and finished strong in the final innings.
“Our pitching gave us an opportunity, but we’ve got to make plays,” Waguespack said. “Our pitchers can’t strike everybody out in this game at this level with the top four teams left in our division, you’ve got to play defense. You can’t expect 15 strikeouts to happen. I thought our pitchers did exactly what we needed them to do. Unfortunately, we didn’t support them enough defensively.”
Prejean pitched 2.1 innings and struck out five Yellow Jackets.
“She (Prejean) is going to be very good,” Waguespack said. “It’s not just her, we have a couple other kids that you haven’t seen yet that are pretty salty. We’re going to be OK, the circle is not a place that I’m concerned moving forward with this program. The kids that we have in that bullpen are just workers, so the future in the circle is very bright.”
The Cougars will be losing some senior hitters however, including three of their top four in the lineup in Mia Bailey, Madison Prejean and Hannah Parker.
“You don’t replace that,” Waguespack said. “You just try to replace and rebuild and hope somebody steps up. You don’t replace, you just hope the young ones step up and take charge. It might be a different looking team, it might not be 45 home runs next year. Just depends on the personnel that comes back.”
“Just that competitive spirit we were talking about earlier, just grit. They love to compete, and they love to compete together. That group's been together for a long time, and it’s always fun to watch."