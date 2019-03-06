LAKE CHARLES — You can’t expect to win them all, even when your defense is at its best, but St. Thomas More boys basketball coach Danny Broussard has had a benchmark in mind all season when it comes to points allowed.
Entering Wednesday’s Division II semifinal against top-seeded University High, fourth-seeded STM (21-10) had held opponents to fewer than 50 points 18 times and gone 13-5 in those games.
Considering STM is “limited” offensively, Broussard said, the goal against a Cubs team playing without its top scorer was clear. But if the Cougars continue the shoot the ball like they did during a 57-41 win Wednesday at the Burton Coliseum, they’ll likely be celebrating their second straight state championship and fourth under their Hall of Fame coach.
STM shot a blistering 60 percent from the field against U-High (20-13), including 11 of 16 in the second half, to advance to the state championship game for the second straight year.
The Cougars beat the Cubs by carving up U-High’s full-court pressure and finishing at the rim, scoring 34 of their 57 points in the paint.
“Our shooting percentage has been very low all year long. We just don’t have a good shooting team,” Broussard said. “But the press allows us a little bit to exploit and to get some easy opportunities and attack, and that was our game plan.”
U-High, meanwhile, didn’t hit on any of its 13 3-point attempts and connected on just 30.4 percent from the field overall. The Cubs have played without leading scorer Bryton Constantin in the playoffs because of a knee injury suffered in the regular-season finale.
Broussard didn’t need to alternate his defensive looks, as he often does, against the Cubs. STM played primarily its traditional 1-2-2 matchup zone, and U-High never established any sort of offensive rhythm.
“Our defense is just getting better and better,” Broussard said. “We’re not giving up too many easy opportunities, and to me, that’s what it’s about.”
STM’s victory sets up a date with third-seeded De La Salle in the Division II final at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Cavaliers (22-9) beat the Cougars in the 2017 semifinals on their way to their first state title since 1986.
The Cubs’ control of the semifinal, a rematch of last year’s state championship, was brief. They led 7-3 midway through the first quarter before the Cougars closed the period on a 12-4 run. STM continued to flex its muscles by scoring the first nine points of the second quarter to take a 13-point advantage. U-High didn’t score for nearly six minutes of the second period.
U-High cut the deficit in half with a 6-0 run going into halftime, but the Cougars had a response. A 12-2 run stretched STM’s lead to 17 points.
The Cougars have asked two second-year players to be their biggest producers throughout the season, Jaden Shelvin and Carter Domingue. On Wednesday, both did their part despite dealing with foul trouble in the first half.
Shelvin poured in a game-high 19 points, 13 in the second half, and Domingue delivered in multiple categories, scoring eight points with seven rebounds and five assists.
“We just played very aggressively,” Shelvin said. “I don’t think (U-High) was ready for that.”
STM also got a great effort from center Caleb Holstein. The 6-foot-4 senior who stars on the football field registered 15 points, six rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes.
Holstein’s performance reminded Broussard of what the big man did last year against U-High in the state championship game, when he scored eight points on 4-of-4 shooting.
“I told Caleb, ‘What is it about the Burton Coliseum that you like?’” Broussard said.
Said Holstein: “It’s just seems like a special place to play. Playing in a big arena like we are, it just kind of gets your adrenaline going. At least for me, I seem to play harder, run faster, jump higher. My shots go in. It just pumps me up more to play here.”