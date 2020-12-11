EUNICE -- Eunice head coach Andre Vige continuously preached to his team all week in practice that it had beat itself in both of the Bobcats’ losses this season.
Vige had a feeling that his team controlled its own destiny, that if they took care of the football, No. 2-seed Edna Karr would have to earn every bit of a win.
However, this season, against a juggernaut with the capabilities of Karr, it wasn’t meant to be. The early mistakes happened, and Karr capitalized to the tune of a 40-7 blowout win over No. 10-seed Eunice Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The loss ended a three-year run for a group of Eunice seniors that Vige called “the most successful in school history”, culminating in the 2018 3A state championship.
“We had six guys starting on offense as sophomores in the state title run,” Vige said. “I tell you what, I feel if we’re in 3A we can maybe play for it all. But, we’re 4A and we ran into a giant like Karr. Give them credit, they’ve got a lot of weapons. But, I really thought our guys fought to the end.”
The Bobcats took some early momentum with a seven-minute drive that ended with a 3-yard Deon Ardoin touchdown that briefly gave them a 7-6 lead.
Any momentum that generated was quickly erased by the nimble feet of Karr’s Destyn Pazon. The uncommitted four-star wide receiver responded with an 84-yard kickoff return touchdown that put Karr up 14-7 and put them up for good.
“We preached it all week. The two games we lost we turned the ball over,” Vige said. "We played some ball control early and I thought it was effective. We took the lead, and gave up the kickoff return for the touchdown. Even with that, I still felt good.”
Eunice responded with a nice drive that moved into Karr territory but ended with a fumble that was scooped up by Destin Refuge and taken 64 yards.
After Eunice’s next drive stalled out, a bad punt snap left Karr on the 3-yard line and with the opportunity to go up 26-7.
“We had a nice drive going, and if we score there, I thought with us coming out with the ball to start the second half they’d come out playing scared,” Vige said.
An 82-yard touchdown reception by Pazon in the third quarter was the death blow for any hopes Eunice had of a comeback victory.
For Karr, not being on top of its game offensively left the task up to its defense. A task that head coach Brice Brown thought his team did admirably.
“Playing three hours away home (was tough), and they’re a great running team,” Brown said. “Hats off to our defense, they played lights out. We have a lot of stuff to clean up, but I’m pleased with how we responded in the second half. We’ve got a tough city rivalry with Warren Easton (coming up). We’ll see how it goes.”