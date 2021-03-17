With a 5-2 win at St. Thomas More on Tuesday, North Vermilion notched its eighth consecutive victory in a non-district baseball matchup.
Sophomore pitcher Tyson LeBlanc scattered seven hits in a complete-game effort for the Patriots and allowed only one earned run while striking out six with no walks.
"We're playing well right now," North Vermilion coach Jeremy Trahan said. "We're young. We start two seniors. We have a young club with good chemistry."
After losses to Notre Dame and Loreauville, the Patriots have outscored their next nine opponents by an average score of 11-2.
"Against Loreauville, we walked a lot of people," Trahan said. "They're a solid team. We walked too many guys.
"Our other loss was to Notre Dame, who is really good. They're 11-1 right now. Our loss to them was similar to this game. We were right there in it and then they got a big hit. It ended up 8-4."
LeBlanc, who also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double, limited STM's first four hitters to an 0-for-12 showing in the game.
In the top of the first, Camden Breaux scored for the Patriots (11-2), who are ranked fourth in Class 4A. In the bottom of the third, Hayes Trahan singled, stole second base, and came around to tie the score on an error to tie the game.
In the bottom of the fourth, STM (7-7) got back-to-back hits, but LeBlanc picked both runners off.
"The pickoff at second base was something we called for," Trahan said. "We've been working on that play. We hadn't been doing it well and were struggling with it at practice, but we settled in and had an opportunity.
"We knew they were going to be bunting so we ran the wheel-pick. The other one was Tyson just picking the guy off. Those were huge. That was a big part of the game."
Trahan said the Patriots, who begin District 4-4A play next Tuesday at home against LaGrange, have several quality pitchers in the rotation.
"We have a bunch of similar arms," Trahan said. "John Touchet and John Carter, who is a senior, and another sophomore in Allen Johnson.
"We're mixing in those four guys while we try to figure out who is going to be No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4 heading to district. They've all thrown fairly well."
STM starting pitcher Michael Landry allowed only three hits and an unearned run with six strikeouts in six innings.
"Their starter threw great," Trahan said. "(Landry) had a few long innings where his pitch count got up there. Tyson only threw 9, 12, 12, 17, 14 and eight pitches through the first six innings. and then the pitches he had in the last inning.
"He was extremely efficient. He was able to keep us in it until we could scratch out a run or two. Going into the season, we knew he would be either our No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher. He's definitely throwing the best so far."
In the top of the seventh, the Patriots pushed across four runs against STM reliever Noah Melancon.
A sacrifice fly by Breaux scored Jordan Blanchard, who had singled, advanced to second on another hit by Blake Lastrapes, and stole third.
"That sacrifice fly was huge," Trahan said. "Breaux has been hot for us. He's been swinging a hot bat."
A single by Lane Patin brought in three more runs after an errant relay throw by the Cougars sailed into no-man's land. Patin was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
"One-through-nine in the order, we've been hitting consistently," Trahan said. "In the past, we've had some lineups with some really good hitters.
"But this lineup is deeper than what we've had. We have more guys who can run and more guys who can handle the bat."
Jack Stefanski, who went 2-for-3 for the Cougars, hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh.
"All three pitches were working," LeBlanc said. "My defense doesn't let much past them. There were some balls scorched to the outfield, and they were playing where the balls were hit. That helped, too."