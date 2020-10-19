After losing four players to the college ranks, Lafayette Christian's volleyball team is searching for its identity.
In 2019, the Knights began the season 27-0 and finished with a 34-5 record. As the No. 1 seed in Division IV, LCA reached the finals before falling to Pope John Paul II.
"All four of my seniors that graduated are playing college ball," LCA coach Bryan Barrett said.
Two of those players - Kierra Washington and Kourie Calloway - were all-metro and all-state performers. Washington, the MVP of Division IV, racked up 423 kills, while Calloway had 340.
"They were all-state pin hitters," Barrett said. "That's hard to replace because they carried so much of the offensive load. We also lost our setter, Sam Gilmore, and our libero, Alexia Ardoin.
"That's like losing your two best wide receivers and your quarterback."
The Knights (8-4) did bring back two key players in all-metro selection Jordan Lavergne and Kaitlyn Washington.
"Both our middle blockers are back," Barrett said of Lavergne and Washington. "They've both been playing ball for a long time. I'll put them up against any middle tandem in the state.
"But it's hard to win games with middles without pin hitters to back them up, because good coaches will take the middles away."
According to the most recent power rankings, the Knights are No. 10 in Division IV. LCA is in a rugged district with No. 4 Notre Dame (13-6), No. 6 Catholic-New Iberia (13-6) and No. 7 Ascension Episcopal (10-5).
"We're not beating great teams," said Barrett, whose club lost to AES and Catholic High. "We only play each district opponent once because we're in a big, eight-team district.
"On Thursday, we play Notre Dame. They're probably our biggest district rival. We've beaten Notre Dame the last two years, but they've always been young and we've been older. Now the shoe is on the other foot."
Last Tuesday, the Knights lost to Catholic High in five sets.
"We're not playing real crisp," Barrett said. "We had a lot of errors. I'm not taking anything away from our opponents. We just need to execute. We're struggling to find our identity.
"But we're getting better every day. You don't have to be good early. You have to be good late. I think it's been a little bit of a shock to people because they thought we'd just get right back into the groove from last year, but there's been so much adversity to the season between losing those seniors compounded with COVID-19."
LCA has a junior-laden squad.
"We only have four seniors," Barrett said. "Abigail Thomas is a senior outside hitter. We have a new setter in junior Avery Lacassine, who has a lot of experience. It's just not with this squad because Sam ran our offense for three years.
"Kylie Auzenne, our libero, has been playing with the varsity since she was a freshman. I'll put us up against anybody defensively. I'm still very optimistic. We have a lot of talented girls."