BOYS BASKETBALL
Woodlawn 57, Southside 55
St. Thomas More 63, Teurlings 36
Washington-Marion 76, Eunice 42
Northside 58, Carencro 54
Crowley 55, Midland 48
Ascension Episcopal 50, Loreauville 22
David Thibodaux 63, Erath 31
Barbe 60, Sam Houston 39
Ville Platte 71, Iota 49
St. Martinville 89, Kaplan 20
Notre Dame 53, Welsh 34
Sacred Heart-VP 50, Catholic-PC 39
St. Martinville 89, Kaplan 20
KAPLAN (20) Orlando Roy 4, Gabe Clement 2, Cameron Simon 6, Dontrell Dorsey 3, Lincoln Greene 6. Totals: 6 (2) 2-4.
ST. MARTINVILLE (89) Jalen Mitchell 8, Andrew Savoy 12, Jayvyn Duncan 2, Datayvious Gabriel 10, Xavier Kately 6, Mandrel Butler 11, Tanner Harrison 13, Jevon Sam 7, Brandon Singleton 6, Davontre Alexander 13. Totals: 33 (6) 5-6.
Kaplan 4 6 8 2 - 20
St. Martinville 22 19 21 27 - 89
3-pointers - KAP: Simon 1, Dorsey 1; SMSH: Savoy 2, Butler 1, Harrison 1, Sam 1, Alexander 1. Total Fouls: KAP 4, SMSH 11.
Northside 58, Carencro 54
CARENCRO (54) K. Jackson 23, T. Prejean 12, B. Despanie 8, K. Bias 7, O. Francis 2, V. Narcisse 2. Totals: 20-44 (2-5) 12-19.
NORTHSIDE (58) Z. McCoy 22, T. Harris 13, J. Thomas 9, T. Savoy 4, J. Johnnie 4, J. Moore 3, E. Prejean 3. Totals: 18-41 (7-14) 15-24.
Carencro 6 22 13 13 - 54
Northside 20 9 11 18 - 58
3-pointers - CAR: Prejean 2; NOR: McCoy 4, Harris 1, Moore 1, Prejean 1. Total Fouls: NOR 14, CAR 22.
St. Thomas More 63, Teurlings 36
ST. THOMAS MORE (63) Christian Landry 5, Thomas Couvillon 2, Jaden Shelvin 14, Carter Domingue 15, Jack Bech 4, Noah Hebert 2, Dominick Jenkins 4, Evan Comeaux 5, Evan Savoy 3, Bryce Boullion 2, Jaxon Moncla 5, Nick Beckwith 2. Totals: 22 (4) 7-12.
TEURLINGS (36) Calen Thomas 4, Adam Broussard 3, Collin Sinitiere 2, Bradford Cain 5, Julien Guy 1, Matthew Marceaux 10, Cooper Baudoin 10, Coleman Bond 1. Totals: 13 (1) 6-14.
STM 14 21 19 9 - 63
Teurlings 8 10 10 8 - 36
3-pointers - STM: Landry 1, Domingue 1, Savoy 1, Moncla 1; TC: Broussard 1. Total Fouls: STM 15, TC 10.
Late Boxes
Delcambre 66, Jeanerette 48
DELCAMBRE(66) Richard Lumpkin 17, Javin Eugene 6, Cetrean Gilmore 4, Lavar Narcisse 5, Kelby Guillory 13, Dimitri Declouet 3. Totals: 13 (5) 7-9.
JEANERETTE (48) Jaxon Wiggins 3, Thomas Jones 13, Kaleh Comeaux 31, Caylond Torres 8, Desmond Wilson 3, Cheyenne Randle 8. Totals: 23 (2) 14-26.
Delcambre 10 20 29 12 - 66
Jeanerette 8 7 11 20 - 48
3-pointers - DEL: Wiggins 1, Torres 1; JEAN: Lumpkin 1, Eugene 2, Narcisse 1, Guillory 1. Total Fouls: DEL 12, JEAN 17.
St. Martinville 74, Southside 66 (OT)
ST. MARTINVILLE (74) Jalen Mitchell 9, Andrew Savoy 22, Datayvious Gabriel 9, Xavier Kately 2, Mandrel Butler 2, Harvey Broussard 12, Brandon Singleton 4, Davontre Alexander 14. Totals: 19 (6) 18-22.
SOUTHSIDE (66) Bryson Williams 10, Cavan Nedie 14, Liam Piglia 2, Jodyrian Avie 12, Devin Monette 18, Landon Baptiste 4, Kameryn Robertson 6. Totals: 13 (9) 13-18.
St. Martinville 20 15 8 19 12 - 74
Southside 6 19 15 22 4 - 66
3-pointers - SMSH: Savoy 6; SSIDE: Williams 2, Nedie 1, Avie 4, Monette 2. Total Fouls: SMSH 17, SSIDE 17.
SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Acadiana at Lafayette Christian, St. Edmund at North Central.
Tuesday’s Games
4-4A - Teurlings at Eunice, Rayne at LaGrange, Washington-Marion at North Vermilion,
5-4A - Walker at Carencro, St. Thomas More at Northside, Teurlings at Eunice, Westgate at HL Bourgeois,
6-4A - Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene, Cecilia at Opelousas,
5-3A - Ville Platte at Church Point, Pine Prairie at Iota, Northwest at Mamou,
6-3A - David Thibodaux at Abbeville, Crowley at Kaplan, St. Martinville at Erath,
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Port Barre, Lake Arthur at Notre Dame,
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at West St. Mary, Catholic-NI at Franklin, Houma Christian at Delcambre, Loreauville at Jeanerette.
5-1A - Catholic-PC at Opelousas Catholic, Westminster at Sacred Heart.
8-1A - Vermilion Catholic at Centerville.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Thomas More 56, Teurlings 21
New Iberia 52, Acadiana 45
Ascension Episcopal 40, Loreauville 19
Lake Arthur 82, Port Barre 25
West St. Mary 51, Delcambre 39
Catholic-PC 37, Sacred Heart-VP 32
North Central 70, Westminster 40
Highland Baptist 68, Vermilion Catholic 40
Opelousas Catholic 30, St. Edmund 19
Hanson 47, Central Catholic 45
St. Thomas More 56, Teurlings 21
ST. THOMAS MORE (56) Izzy Carter 9, Angelle Doucet 2, Claire Hader 12, Kris Foust 4, Madison Prejean 2, Olivia Guidry 6, Emily Leblanc 3, AC Froelich 16, Annelise Davis 2. Totals: 14 (8) 4-8.
TEURLINGS (21) Larasia Clark 3, Kennedy Sinitiere 4, Leigh Labrie 11, Katilyn Kimbler 2, Keeley Johnson 1. Totals: 6 (2) 3-5.
STM 13 13 18 12 -0 56
Teurlings 5 2 14 0 - 21
3-pointers - STM: Hader 4, Carter 3, LeBlanc 1; TC: Labrie 1, Sinitiere 1. Total Fouls: STM 8, TC 8.
Highland Baptist 68, Vermilion Catholic 40
VERMILION CATHOLIC (40) Ava Hebert 24, Karli Frith 6, Samantha Dupree 3, Kyrah Brailey 7. Totals: 12 (4) 4-5.
HIGHLAND BAPTIST (68) Yvette Olivier 13, Bri Sensley 8, M’Kiyiah Olivier 11, Marin Barras 36. Totals: 17 (7) 13-17.
VC 10 10 13 7 - 40
Highland 19 19 12 18 - 68
3-pointers - VC: Hebert 3, Brailey 1; HIGH: Y. Olivier 3, Sensley 1, M. Olivier 3. Total Fouls: VC 13, HIGH 13.
SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Acadiana at Lafayette Christian, Southside at Vermilion Catholic, Northwest at University High, West St. Mary at Franklin, St. Edmund at North Central, Hathaway at Bell City, Midland at Glenmora.
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Southside at Comeaux.
4-4A - Rayne at LaGrange, Washington-Marion at North Vermilion.
5-4A - St. Thomas More at Northside, Teurlings at Westgate.
6-4A - Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene, Cecilia at Opelousas.
5-3A - Ville Platte at Church Point, Pine Prairie at Iota, Northwest at Mamou,
6-3A - Crowley at Kaplan, St. Martinville at Erath.
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Port Barre, Lake Arthur at Notre Dame.
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at West St. Mary, Loreauvlle at Jeanerette, Catholic-NI at Franklin.
5-1A - Catholic-PC at Opelousas Catholic, Westminster at Sacred Heart-VP.
8-1A - Vermilion Catholic at Centerville, Central Catholic at Covenant Christian, Hanson at Highland Baptist.
7-B - Lacassine at JS Clark.