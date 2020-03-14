LAKE CHARLES — When the North Central boys basketball team returned to Lebeau on Saturday night, all the small communities surrounding the school in St. Landry Parish were waiting on the Hurricanes.
Because if they would have been admitted into the Burton Coliseum, all those people would have been there to see top-seeded North Central (27-7) claim their second straight state championship, an 81-65 win against No. 3 Lincoln Prep.
Like the rest of the boys basketball state championship games played Friday and Saturday, no fans were allowed into the arena due to the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, the folks in communities like Meville, Palmetto, Washington and Plaisance held watch parties.
“Parents have been calling and FaceTiming us since we walked into the locker room,” North Central coach Jacobi Thierry said. “They’re waiting. It’s going to be a big celebration.”
As the defending champions, the Hurricanes have had a target on their back the entire season and didn’t take much joy in simply returning to the LHSAA state tournament.
But now that the mission has been accomplished, the school can revel in its accomplishment. The boys’ victory on Saturday secured a basketball championship sweep after North Central’s girls team won it all a week ago. It’s believed to be a first in St. Landry Parish history.
“It’s definitely big for North Central,” Thierry said. “It really lets everybody know who we are. We might be 1A, but we are who we are.”
North Central, a team that graduated just one senior from last year’s title team, displayed its depth of weapons and experience on Saturday.
“We were pretty much in a situation where we had to pick our poison,” Lincoln Prep coach Antonio Hudson said.
North Central started slow against the Panthers, falling behind by as many seven points in the first quarter, but a 7-0 run to end the period helped the Hurricanes take control of the contest. North Central extended the run to 24-7 to start the second quarter, giving it a 30-22 lead.
Nikembe Johnson, a senior who finished with team-high 24 points and nine rebounds, helped keep the Hurricanes in the game when they were struggling early. He scored 14 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer as the first-quarter buzzer sounded, while Lionel Harrison produced eight.
“It’s crazy,” Johnson said of playing in front of no crowd. “You just got to go in there with the mindset that somebody is in there celebrating for you every time you score.”
The Hurricanes grabbed a 39-29 lead early in the third quarter, but Lincoln Prep (22-7) stormed back with a 12-2 run and entered the final quarter trailing only 46-42.
North Central finally put the Panthers away in the fourth period despite Lincoln Prep’s Chanse Robinson heating up. Robinson, a Buffalo commitment who scored 37 points during a semifinal win against Grand Lake, finished with 28 points, but 14 of those came in the fourth quarter. He shot just 12 of 32 from the field and 2 of 12 from 3-point territory.
Thierry said the game plan against Robinson was to rotate different defenders on him.
“If we eliminated him from making his shots and really getting started, we stood a better chance,” Thierry said.
Derrick Tezeno had much to do with the fourth-quarter surge by the Hurricanes. The all-state junior scored 11 of 17 points in the final period. Reginald Stoner, a sophomore, matched Tezeno with 17 points, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter.
“Mentally, I just had to keep my head in it,” Tezeno said of his first-half struggles. “The first half wasn’t mine, and I know to be a great player, I have to face adversity. So coming into the second half, I knew what I had to do, and it was just in my mind that they’re not taking the ball from me anymore. I got to put the team on my back. I just tried to come out there and do the best I can.”