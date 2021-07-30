Loreauville Tigers
WHAT WE KNOW
After reaching the Class 2A quarterfinals last year, Loreauville looks poised to make another deep playoff run.
Led by Collin and Calep Jacob, the Tigers return eight starters from an offense that averaged more than 37 points per game.
"On the surface, we have a bunch of guys coming back," Loreauville coach Terry Martin said. "We lost a two-way starter on the offensive and defensive line in Hanz Louviere, an all-state linebacker in Bryan Patout and a good receiver (Aiden Dooley)."
Quarterback Calep Jacob completed 60-of-96 passes for 1,045 yards and 17 TDs with only three interceptions, and added 651 yards on 44 rushes with 10 scores.
Collin Jacob led the team with five receiving touchdowns. The Jacob twins, who were All-Metro performers, also combined for 173 tackles and seven interceptions.
"As I've said over and over again, they're two of the most competitive kids I've ever been around," Martin said.
"The thing is, they have a good supporting cast of players around them. I think the biggest thing is they have to realize that they don't have to do everything on their own."
The Tigers will be bigger and deeper on the offensive and defensive line.
"Our linemen were working the two-man sled the other day and I said, 'When have we ever had that many linemen?' ' said Martin, who brings back four out of five on the offensive front. "Gage Romero is a four-year starter who has played every position on the offensive and defensive line.
"Bronson Louviere is a three-year starter. Ean Price really moves well. He got more physical as the season went along, and is a 4.0 kid. Our center, Bralyn Fruge, is returning. Trace McHugh isn't a big kid, but he's tough and physical."
Louviere, Romero and McHugh also start on the Tigers' four-man defensive front where they'll be joined by promising freshman Dylan Singleton.
"If you recall when Cecilia went to the state finals three out of the four years under Coach James Waguespack," Martin said, "there was a 6-foot-3, 285-pound player named Edward Singleton who signed with LSU.
"He was the most athletic on a team full of talented players. Dillon is his son. We're really excited about him. He's the biggest one we have. We also have a sophomore, Kaine Olivier, who is coming around. He's going to be a big kid."
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
The Loreauville defense, which returns six starters, will have two new faces at inside linebacker.
"Our biggest question mark will be how our inside linebackers come around," Martin said. "We're missing Bryan."
Parker Richard and Peyton Judice are the projected starters at inside linebacker for Loreauville. The Tigers are also looking for a new starter at the tight end position, which was handled last year by Patout.
"We worked a junior and a couple of sophomores at the QuickSlants 7-on-7 at tight end," Martin said. "The junior is Parker Richard. He could be one of our starting inside linebackers.
"We have another kid named Logan Templet who will end up being our kicker. The other potential tight end is my son, Jack David Martin. Right at the beginning of the summer, he had surgery and was just released to play today."
HOW WE SEE IT
The Tigers will face a daunting non-district schedule, followed by a 7-2A slate headlined by Catholic-New Iberia and Ascension Episcopal.
"I'm hoping we didn't bite off more than we can chew," Martin said. "We open with New Iberia in the jamboree, followed by a 3A team in Erath. They're always big.
"Then we have 4A North Vermilion. We did a 7-on-7 against them during the summer. We did well, skill-wise, but when I looked at their linemen and skill players - they're going to be a handful. What concerns me is, as a 2A school, can we hold up with them for four quarters?"
In Week 3, Loreauville hosts 2A runner-up Kinder, which outlasted the Tigers 21-14 in a double-overtime playoff nailbiter.
The Tigers picked up an intriguing first-year player in 6-foot-2, 175-pound basketball star Nick Deal, who could be a difference-maker.
"When I watched him play basketball, he had so many blocked shots and was so physical on defense," Martin said. "We got him to come out for football in the spring. He played cornerback for us.
"As a first-year player coming in, it's difficult to know what to do, but right now he's penciled in to start. He's not afraid to tackle."
.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ethan Simon
WR/CB 5-8 173 Sr
"Ethan is one of the better running backs I've coached," Martin said. Simon, who caught an 80-yard touchdown pass vs. Kinder, is a home run threat every time he touches the football.
Evan Simon
QB/FS 5-10 170 Jr.
Simon ran a leg on the Tigers' 4X400 relay team that finished fourth at the state track meet. Coach Martin likes to rotate several backs into the lineup, and Simon will get plenty of carries.
Gage Romero
OT/DE 5-11 245 Sr
Romero will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines. He's a tackle on offense and an end for a defense that allowed 12 points per game in 2020.
Jahari Williams
WR/DB 5-11 170 Sr.
In last year's 41-18 playoff rout of Rosepine, Willams ran for a touchdown and intercepted a pass. He's a three-sport star who batted .343 with 11 stolen bases in 12 attempts for Loreauville's baseball team.
Hunter Freyou
WR/SS 5-8 160 Sr.
Freyou is a returning starter at outside linebacker. The leadoff hitter in baseball is a versatile defender who has played extensively at strong safety, as well.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
WR Collin Jacob (6-0, 173, Sr.)*
TE Parker Richard (5-10, 175, Jr.)
OT Bronson Louviere (5-10, 190, Sr.)*
OG Ean Price (6-0, 240, Jr)*
C Bralyn Fruge (5-8, 230, Jr.)*
OG Trace McHugh (5-8, 190, Jr.)*
OT Gage Romero (5-11, 245, Sr.)*
QB Calep Jacob (6-0, 176, Sr.)*
RB Ethan Simon (5-8, 170, Sr.)*
RB Evan Simon (5-10, 170, Jr)
FB Carson Neuville (5-7, 145, Sr.)
Base offense: One-back
Defense
DE Bronson Louviere (5-10, 190, Sr.)*
DT Dylan Singleton (6-1, 275, Fr.)
NG Trace McHugh (5-9, 195, So.)
DE Gage Romero (5-11, 225, Jr.)*
LB Parker Richard (5-10, 175, Jr.)
LB Payton Judice (5-9, 175, Sr.)
LB Hunter Freyou (5-8, 160, Sr.)*
CB Ethan Simon (5-8, 170, Sr.)
CB Jahari Williams (5-11, 170, Sr.)*
FS Calep Jacob (6-0, 178, Sr.)*
SS Collin Jacobs (6-0, 175, Jr.)*
Base defense: 4-2-5
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Chris Anthony, Bryan Patout, Hanz Louviere, Beau Romero, Jaylyn James.
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Terry Martin
Record: 17-15 at school (93-95 overall)
Assistants: Derwin Antoine, Trent Delahoussaye, Jude Dugas, Ross Durke, Jacody Ford, Eric Howard, James Knatt, Jamar Lewis, Rob Segura, Bryan Stephens, Patrick Vital.
2021 SCHEDULE
September
Sept. 3 Erath
Sept. 10 North Vermilion
Sept. 17 KINDER
Sept. 24 Franklin
Sept. 30 KAPLAN
Oct. 8 Catholic-NI
Oct. 15 DELCAMBRE
Oct. 22 West St. Mary
Oct. 29 ASCENSION EPISCOPAL
Nov. 5 JEANERETTE
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 9: Ascension Episcopal
It was supposed to be the showdown to determine the district title last season, but COVID-19 hit Loreauville hard and canceled the game. Time will tell if that much will be on the line this fall as well, but both teams certainly have those high hopes again.
2020 RESULTS
Beat Central Catholic 41-28
Beat Franklin 42-18
Beat Houma Christian 55-0
Beat Catholic-NI 12-10
Beat Delcambre 34-12
Beat West St. Mary 46-6
Playoffs
Beat Jeanerette 50-0
Beat Rosepine 41-18
Lost Kinder 21-14
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 8-1
2019: 8-5
2018: 1-9
2017: 3-8
2016: 8-3