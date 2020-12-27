On paper, there are a lot of similarities between No. 1 De La Salle and No. 2 St. Thomas More heading into Monday’s 7:30 p.m. Division II state championship game at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches.

Both teams are 9-0.

Both teams struggled a little bit in their first playoff game and then cruised in the second one.

Both teams played for the state championship last year.

That’s about where the comparison should end, though, according to De La Salle coach Ryan Manale.

“I think we’re a very competitive 3A program – arguably one of the best in the state – and we’re playing against arguably the best team in the state and one of the top in the nation,” Manale said.

As productive as the Cougars have been this season, it’s easy to understand Manale’s apprehension heading into this showdown.

There’s also this matter of his Cavaliers losing to St. Thomas More 58-10 in last year’s state title game in Lafayette.

And all indications point toward the STM offense this year being even more explosive.

“They’re as good as you’re going to see in high school,” Manale said. “I’ve been doing this for many years and our defensive coordinator has been doing it for much longer than I have and he puts their offense up there with any of the top offenses that he’s seen.”

Quarterback Walker Howard figures to surpass 3,000 yards passing in just his 10th game Monday to go along with 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

The LSU commitment has a stable of receivers, led by fellow LSU commit Jack Bech (60-1130, 14 TDs).

“Really, the quick release of Howard and Bech looks like he could have started for LSU this past season,” Manale said. “They’re phenomenal.”

Even that wouldn’t be as bad as it sounds if Bech was complemented by a top-notch corps of receivers – Carter Arceneaux (45-613, 8 TDs), Paxton Perret (276-403, 3 TDs) and Carter Domingue (30-395, 6 TDs).

“Bech just makes play after play, but there was a game this year when Bech went down and people don’t realize that they have other people at receiver,” Manale said. “They’re as good as most high school wide receiver corps as you’re going to see in high school without Bech.”

With a passing game like that, the run doesn’t typically carry a big burden, but it’s plenty capable of it behind the hard-nosed running of Tobin Thevenot (89-408, 7 TDs).

“The running back is a hard-nosed tough kid who I don’t think he’s fumbled all year,” Manale said. “He’s pretty impressive. They don’t make many mistakes. They’ve had a great year and we have to try to match up with them.”

While Manale said his Cavaliers are essentially the same team St. Thomas More faced a year ago, Cougars’ head coach Jim Hightower doesn’t see it that way.

“They were very young last year,” Hightower said. “They’ve gotten a year old, more mature and a lot better football team.

“All the skill people touching the ball are all back and are making decisions faster and better. Everything just looks a lot easier for them.”

In last week’s semifinal win over E.D. White, quarterback Cole Milford ran for three touchdowns and passed for another one.

Defensively, the Cavaliers limited E.D. White to 95 yards of total offense.

Arizona commit running back Montrell Johnson had 100 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the win. P.J. Martin added 87 yards and another score on 12 carries.

Hightower thinks University High pushing his Cougars last week will pay off in this matchup.

“I feel good about where we’re at now,” Hightower said. “We had a good tough ball game last year. They put us to the test and we’ve had a good week of practice. Things are looking good.

“U-High was very talented and they were talented in the right places (secondary). Their strength matched up with our strength. That created some problems, but also that challenge of having to go that extra step is probably going to help us in the long run.”

Making the task even tougher for De La Salle is the improvement of STM’s defense.

“Our defense has made a lot of progress. We had a few veterans back,” Hightower said. “Our linebacker corps was back and some experience at defensive tackle. We had two people in the secondary back, but we lost (Joshua) Stevenson in the first game.

“We’ve had some veterans that kind of led the way, but we’ve had a lot of guys that have developed over the course of the season.”

Leading that latter group is sophomore Nicholas Beckwith, who replaced Stevenson and “has made a lot of improvement over the course of a season.”

Both coaches would have preferred to play in the Superdome as originally planned, but it’s a state championship game, so excitement is built in.

“I would love to have 72-degree inclement weather protection that the Superdome affords,” Hightower said. “ The weather is going to be a factor in some of these games. What’s bad is when you’re used to playing in the Superdome for 40 years or so, it’s unfortunate that it’s not going to be there this year.

“But again, our kids are ready to play wherever we play.”