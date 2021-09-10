OPELOUSAS — Vermilion Catholic's Jake Lege was not going to be caught from behind this time.
"Last week (against Catholic-New Iberia), I got tackled on the 2, and I wasn't going to let that happen again," Lege said. "This time I had an escort behind me protecting me."
On Thursday night against Opelousas Catholic, Lege again found himself with the ball after a hit on Opelousas Catholic quarterback Mark Collins caused a fumble.
"It was unexpected," Lege said. "The ball just kind of popped up and I grabbed in and brought it back to the house."
Lege's 75-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter was the game-clinching score as Vermilion Catholic evened its record at 1-1 with a 21-6 win over Opelousas Catholic.
Lege contributed in other ways with two sacks and five tackles as Vermilion Catholic's defense shut down the Vikings offense, holding OC (1-1) to 161 yards total offense.
"For the second straight week, our defense played great football," VC coach Broc Prejean said. "This time, the offense, while not perfect, did well enough to get our defense off the field."
Jonathon Dartez ran for 38 yards and two touchdowns and Travin Moore rushed for 58 yards and Andre Poirrier added 33 yards rushing as Vermilion Catholic scored 14 first-half points to take the lead .
"Jake has been Johnny-on-the-spot for us, and I don't think that's a product of luck," Prejean said. "That's a product of the kid being in the right place based on his assignment and guys making plays that he can capitalize off of.
"I think that we are learning to play complementary football where the offense helps the defense and the defense helps the offense."
It showed Thursday night as Vermilion Catholic's offense sustained drives that led to the two first-half touchdowns and the defense kept Opelousas Catholic pinned up for most of the night.
The Vikings' only score of the night came in the first half after the only long drive of the night, when Collins pushed in from a yard out to cut the VC lead to 7-6 after the missed extra point.
After that, the Vikings never mounted a threat.
Dartez finished 6-of-13 passing for 96 yards but also had two interceptions.
"He's still learning," Prejean said. "But he's getting better with both his legs and his arm."
Collins led OC with 54 yards passing and 38 rushing, and Riley Reed added 41 yards rushing for the Vikings.